NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Having extensive oversight for heat treatment projects is paramount to ensuring quality of work, elimination of safety risks and promoting site-wide communication.

Onsite control hub promises maximum efficiency for heat treatment projects

In any project, failing to cultivate healthy practices surrounding each of these elements is certain to lead to consistent failure.

Heat treatment specialists at Superheat have devised a refined system of operation to have eyes on all aspects of a project with its new SmartCenter control hub. The latest investment by Superheat, the SmartCenter is designed to be the knowledge and control center of a company’s entire heat treatment process. The hub allows for the maximizing of onsite labor productivity, quality and ultimately reduce costs to a company’s bottom line by utilizing technical engineering, remote Control Room Operations technology and the involvement of the Superheat Quality Assurance Department.

Management teams are supported by the control center primarily by way of Superheat’s technical engineering department, which guarantees the provision of knowledge and expertise to efficiently set up and tear down heat treatment configurations in compliance with a site’s procedure and code requirements. Superheat’s engineering library houses more than 20,000 configurations to meet every possible heat treatment scenario.

Once everything is set up, process information is fed into the established control room, where equipment operation and control treatment cycles can be conducted remotely. This consolidated approach helps technicians to streamline project focus so that the primary concentration can be the setup, teardown and everything in between of heat treatment designs and configurations. The levels of increased efficiency brought about by the deployment of SmartCenter have been reported to save users 40% in labor costs and nearly cut project time in half.

The levels of increased efficiency brought about by the deployment of SmartCenter have been reported to save users 40% in labor costs and nearly cut project time in half.

In cadence with the SmartCenter hub, clients can also utilize Superheat’s SmartView app for convenient access to all features of SmartCenter and the designated project at any time and location. Additionally, Superheat’s Quality Assurance team guarantees job specifications are met by delivering digital smart reports, displaying the progress of the job. Superheat’s service teams work closely with clientele leadership to overall improve cost efficiency, safety and speed. Project managers have total transparency of all details of the project and have access to a team of specialists to remain fully informed for the duration of the treatment.

In addition to boosting quality, speed, and cost-cutting, SmartCenter increases safety by reducing the previously necessary manpower at the field level. By cutting down on the number of personnel getting up close and personal with heat treatment processes, SmartCenter allows for a reported decrease in exposure to hazardous environments by more than 70%.

To learn more about Superheat and its onsite heat treatment solutions, visit superheat.com. For direct inquires or to begin your next onsite heat treatment project, contact sales@superheat.com or call (888) 508-3226 to be connected with your regional representative.