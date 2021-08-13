New high-temp bolt operates in up to 650° F

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Valley Forge & Bolt, one of America’s leading manufacturers of load-indicating fasteners, announces its new High Temp Maxbolt®. The robust performer is able to operate in temperatures up to 650° F for near limitless applications and has proven performance in extended high-temperature run times and thermal cycling.

The new High Temp Maxbolt®, like the original Maxbolt®, helps to reduce downtime, premature wear and catastrophic joint failures in critical industries including processing, mining and energy. Maxbolt® products feature a built-in analog gauge. At a glance, installation technicians know when proper load is achieved. During operation, technicians literally see if load ever falls out of spec on any bolt, addressing the need immediately instead of waiting for critical equipment failure.

With an accuracy of +/- 5%, compliant with ASTM F2482, the High Temp Maxbolt® provides real-time tension indication where process and environment may result in elevated temperatures. Employing all similar materials, a high-temperature lens, and easy-to-read gauge, High Temp Maxbolt® operates both in rapid thermal cycle applications and in prolonged high-temp situations.

“We know customers have been eager for a high-temperature version of Maxbolt® because they value the safety and time savings it brings to their applications,” said James Brooks, Valley Forge & Bolt’s head of engineering and business development. “We’re pleased that we have combined the right blend of materials and precision worthy of the Maxbolt® name.”

High Temp Maxbolt® is available in all the standard diameters and grades as original Maxbolt®.

Valley Forge & Bolt Mfg. Co. is a domestic manufacturer of patented bolting products for critical applications. These bolts and studs are widely trusted for their unrivaled quality, extraordinary performance, and enduring reliability. Call (602) 269-5748 or visit their website.