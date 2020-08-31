New name, same great value and service

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

When Marco and APE Companies joined forces to become Allredi, it was a merging of two similar yet complimentary companies. The strengths of each becoming a perfectly complementary match. From our HQ near Houston and out across our North American network, Allredi brings 75+ years of experience, extensive capabilities, and assured product availability to your projects. Easy access to everything you need is always just a quick call away.

Allredi manufactures, distributes, services, and rents a full line of industrial blast and coating equipment and are experts in surface preparation and abrasives, as well as safety, and environmental management equipment. Allredi offers the largest variety of abrasives in North America, including options for custom blends and packaging.

Our in-house engineering team works directly with customers to design the perfect configurations of custom-engineered product solutions, including blast pot, coating systems, blast rooms, spray booths, and so much more.

Extensive safety product lines, along with operating a certified Falltech service center, allow Allredi to satisfy the most stringent of safety regulations on a job site, often working directly with safety directors to ensure questions are answered and needs are met. From fall protection, gas detection, gloves and eye protection, to fire retardant or disposable personal protective equipment and more, Allredi has you covered. Literally.

While Allredi is best known for supplying the surface preparation industry and safety market, the company has grown over the years to supply many more industries. There are broad product lines used in Environmental Management, such as abatement and remediation, Decon trailer sales and rental, negative air and HEPA vacuums, and dust collection. As well as an entire product line of Concrete Floor Preparation equipment, parts, and supplies; Tile and Pool construction and maintenance items; and WaterJet.

Not only is Allredi your right now supplier, the dedicated Rental and Service hub located in Deer Park, Texas is ready to help get existing equipment up and running again with little down time. Not looking to purchase new equipment, rent one of the more than 1,000 pieces of rental equipment in the fleet.

While the quality, customer service, and product lines that customers have grown accustomed to remains consistent, Allredi continues to strengthen partnerships with the largest and best equipment manufacturers around. These strategic partnerships ensure that customers can get premium-quality products on time and at a competitive price.

With 13 branch locations located across the United States, Allredi is where you need to be. In fact, several branch locations are currently being renovated to accommodate the growth happening!

United States Locations: Theodore, AL; Jacksonville, FL; Duluth, GA; Davenport, IA; Houma, Harvey, Gonzales, and Lafayette, LA; Youngstown, OH; Bristol, PA; and Pasadena, Beaumont, and Corpus Christi, TX.

Call us for anything – products, service, expert advice, anything. We deliver the goods fast, so you can be more agile every minute, every day.

