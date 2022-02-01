Stainless steel metal hose shop comes to Pasadena, Texas

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Selecting the proper hose for the right application is critical in all areas of the industrial sector and can mean the difference between just making do and operating as efficiently as possible. One strategic advantage to a facility is easy to access to a custom metal hose and expansion joints.

JGB Enterprises, a leading supplier of industrial hose and media conveyance products in North America, is expanding its capabilities at the Pasadena, Texas, location and has added a corrugated stainless steel metal hose shop.

The fabrication shop can produce custom stainless steel braided hose assemblies from 1/4” – 24” in diameter, as well as fabricated piping assemblies. With 4 ASME Section IX certified welders, JGB is producing welded metal products that will exceed all industrial quality standards.

Stainless steel metal hose and expansion joints are perfect for applications with extreme conditions such as high and low temperatures, corrosive medias, abrasive materials, permeable gases, and more. JGB can assist you in determining if metal hose or expansion joints are the best solution for your application. But the assistance doesn’t stop there, the JGB team also provides installation instruction as well as proper handling procedures for each assembly.

Inspection & Design

The conditions inside of many industrial operations are hot, loud, and can be dangerous if proper safety precautions are not adhered to, however, JGB brings its expertise within the steel mill environment to any project.

Additionally, many hose applications inside industrial processes are exposed to high temperatures, pressures, and abrasive medias. Abrasive medias will attack and wear a rubber hose over time which sometimes may not be visible until failure occurs. For example, JGB was recently asked to help inspect a rubber hose that was used in application within a steel mill to transfer an abrasive media but wouldn’t last longer than a week in service. JGB’s metal hose experts reviewed the requirements and determined that a corrugated metal hose with a smooth internal liner metal hose was necessary to increase the life cycle for the application.

Results

In the end, the outer corrugated hose internal diameter was increased to make room for a full-flow liner, eliminating any flow restrictions. Moving to a stainless steel construction allowed for optimal abrasion resistance and a higher temperature rating than its non-metallic predecessor. The combination of these attributes led to an increase in the hose life by 600% and counting and drastically reduced downtime, as well as the costs associated with downtime and replacement.

Solution Experts

Working alongside your team, JGB will get the best solution to any media conveyance issue you may face while limiting downtime and risk with fast, reliable service and first-class quality products. Along with the company’s well-known workmanship, JGB fields a team with over 30 years of combined experience in custom design solutions for applications requiring metal hose assemblies and expansion joints.

We challenge you to challenge us with your next media conveyance problem.

To learn more about JGB’s wide array of industrial products and services, visit jgbhose.com.