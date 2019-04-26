Monitor, measure and control costs on equipment, waste streams and regulatory compliance

Environmental Health and Safety (HSE) managers, operators, industrial cleaning contractors and environmental equipment operators are searching for transparency from their environmental equipment providers. Along with transparency, cost savings and convenient and easy-to-use technology are paramount in aiding HSE personnel to effectively manage equipment while being compliant with regulations.

With this in mind, Mobile Mini Tank + Pump Solutions created a tool to help manage equipment, waste streams and regulatory compliance. MM EnviroTrack is a proprietary tracking system that eliminates errors from manual entry while providing real-time updates as the equipment moves. This tool provides the power to manage annual rental costs by making the best use of time and budget.

The system is custom-built based on customer needs. It is a rental tracking tool and an emissions tracking tool, and it enables specific customer requests with endless opportunities based on what reports are needed.

This software, which is building notoriety in the industry, can be used in a variety of ways. It helps users manage compliance for waste streams by providing automated notifications at preset intervals. The system can alert staff if the equipment hasn’t moved for a period of time with alerts being made via email, text or phone call, depending on the settings established.

Geofencing, which creates location-based experiences, can ping where tanks are located to prevent lost work, thus aiding in budget deficits.

EnviroTrack also helps to manage all assets throughout the rental cycle for regulatory compliance for both liquid and solid waste containment. It gives the user needed information for the life of the rental while creating and updating records used for reporting of liquid and solid waste activity.

The user can be assured that it has direct, secure access for summarized billing and to retrieve business objects reports in order to meet custom Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). This helps to reduce days on rent by tracking the units on-site and off-site.

Another key feature that EnviroTrack provides is a bar code scanning software that eliminates errors from manual entry. This ensures the user that all data is being captured at a high level of accuracy.

This tool also assists the shipping department by providing notifications of the oldest equipment that is in need of repair. After a box ships, an on-site tech continuously checks to see if the boxes can be reused. If so, it will make the necessary inspections to save it from leaving the site. These inspections save a customer time and money.

Vital services and key business insights in one tool

Better manage your annual rental costs by making the best use of your equipment, time and budget. With Mobile Mini, you can invest in a host of online resources to maximize our value proposition to you. We offer everything from same-day delivery to on-site activation of all contracted assets, real-time scheduling of pickup, relocation and more.

Whether you have one unit or 100 units on rent, our advanced online management tools help manage inventory, jobsite tools and logistical needs—all in one place.

