Interactive BIC 2026/2027 Gulf Coast refineries, chemical plants, LNG and industrial gas manufacturers

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To see details on a facility, click on a colored shape.

Data format: Company name, with capacity in parentheses if available, in thousands of barrels (k), or millions of barrels (M). For brevity, terms such as LLC, LP, Co., and Inc. have been dropped from company names.

Dataset sources: Data sources include the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and individual companies’ website data, enhanced with research by BIC Alliance. The common name for each facility is shown. The actual legal name or owner name may be different. Some map dot positions have been shifted to improve the legibility of labels and are therefore approximate.

BIC Alliance provides this map as a service to industry and does not guarantee the accuracy of the information.

Comments and updates can be emailed to data@BICAlliance.com.

Share this map with colleagues: click here.

To request a poster-size printed map, email data@bicalliance.com.