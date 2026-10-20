Managing PFAS and AFFF: End-to-end solutions for industrial operations

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For refineries, chemical plants, terminals, manufacturing facilities and aviation operations, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are both an environmental concern and an operational risk. One of the most visible PFAS-containing materials is aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), historically used in fire suppression systems and portable extinguishers to control flammable-liquid fires. As organizations assess aging systems, transition to alternative foams or respond to releases, they must safely manage not only the AFFF concentrate, but also system rinse water, contaminated equipment, piping, debris, soil and wastewater.

Luckily, businesses do not have to navigate these complex waste streams or an evolving regulatory environment alone. Republic Services provides end-to-end PFAS and AFFF management—from site assessment and fire suppression system decommissioning through packaging, transportation, treatment and secure disposal. Our network includes RCRA Subtitle C landfills, Class I injection wells, wastewater treatment and field and industrial services, allowing customers to match each solid or liquid waste stream with an appropriate management pathway while maintaining visibility across the project lifecycle.

AFFF System decommissioning and waste management

AFFF projects can involve far more than removing foam from a tank. Trained Industrial Services professionals evacuate AFFF concentrate from large-scale deluge and hangar fire suppression systems.

AFFF concentrate, rinse water and other liquids are packaged in drums, totes or bulk tankers

Contaminated piping and debris are containerized in roll-off boxes for transportation to a compliant facility

Less-than-truckload options support smaller quantities

24/7 emergency response capabilities help facilities address unplanned releases

This integrated approach is especially relevant across the Gulf Coast, where refineries, chemical manufacturers, fuel storage terminals, airports and other operations may have AFFF systems protecting high-hazard assets. Coordinating decommissioning, transportation and disposal through one experienced provider can reduce handoffs, support business continuity and create a clearer chain of custody from the facility to final disposition. How these contaminants are disposed of matters. EPA’s 2026 guidance includes Subtitle C disposal and Class I injection well disposal as available pathways for PFAS destruction or long‑term control.

Subtitle C landfill

One of the most secure ways to dispose of PFAS is to use a Subtitle C landfill, which is specifically designed for hazardous waste and follows federal guidelines for its construction and maintenance. The design, construction and quality assurance requirements of Subtitle C landfills offer the most stringent performance capabilities to prevent waste from impacting the environment.

A Subtitle C landfill consists of two synthetic liners and two compacted clay layers to prevent leachate — rainwater that has filtered through the waste and picked up hazardous materials along the way. Containing leachate is critical for preventing groundwater contamination, so Subtitle C landfills also have leak detection, alert, prevention and removal features.

Often, Subtitle C landfills are in arid climates with some of the highest net evaporation rates and extremely low humidity, far from the groundwater supplies of municipal areas. The secure disposal with zero discharge methodology prevents any PFAS from being released into the environment and ends the mobility cycle of PFAS impacts. Our Subtitle C landfills also include a 12” protective soil layer to prevent hazardous particles from being dispersed by the wind.

Injection well disposal solutions

Injection wells allow hazardous and non-hazardous waste to be disposed of in deep, confined rock formations. They offer simple, safe, compliant and cost-effective wastewater disposal solutions, with the capability to fully sequester the molecule to eliminate environmental impact.

Why it matters

PFAS and AFFF management is not simply a disposal decision. It can affect facility safety, outage planning, contractor coordination, transportation, documentation, liability and long-term compliance. Working with one provider across system decommissioning, remediation, transportation, treatment and disposal can reduce handoffs and improve project visibility. Republic Services combines a North American service network with specialized field teams and owned treatment and disposal assets including arid climate Subtitle C landfills, injection wells and wastewater treatment facilities, helping customers develop a practical plan for AFFF concentrate, rinse water, contaminated equipment, soil and other PFAS-contaminated materials—whether the need is a planned system transition or an emergency response.

For more information, visit RepublicServices.com/Environmental-Solutions or call (800).592.5489.