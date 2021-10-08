Looking to keep your outside contractors to a minimum?

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Since 1923, Conco Services LLC has been an innovator in the field of condenser and heat exchanger maintenance and performance. After designing and manufacturing the world’s first mechanical tube cleaners, Conco has continuously expanded upon its suite of products and services. Today, as energy producers focus more than ever on safety, sustainability, and efficiency, Conco is at the forefront helping minimize risk, conserve water, and increase performance.

At the center of Conco’s offerings are the mechanical tube cleaning systems. Conco manufactures a range of TruFit™ tube cleaner styles and sizes, each designed to address different foulants, tube materials, and exchanger configurations. The ProSeries™ system is the heart of Conco’s cleaning capabilities, as it propels the TruFit tube cleaners and powers the HydroDrill™ when blocked tubes need to be opened. The biggest ProSeries pumps are 3’ W x 5’ L x 4’ H, top out at near 600 PSI, and consume 90% less water than HP/UHP pumps.

The Excaliber® is a versatile and powerful system in an extremely small package. It utilizes a 5-hp air motor, a flexible shaft with water flush, and a variety of rotating heads to open blocked tubes, clean light fouling, and do a final “brush-up” when extra cleanliness is needed. Excaliber can even be used completely dry for applications with equipment and/or processes that are sensitive to the introduction of water. Best of all, Excaliber is no bigger than a hand-carry toolbox and employs standard plant air and water – no pumps, fuel, or generators needed!

What are the costs in dollars, time, and morale when a technician is injured by a 20k PSI lance? What happens to a turnaround when a worker is carried away in an ambulance?

Could you wrap up your maintenance activities sooner if other work can continue next to, or even directly beneath exchanger cleaning? What might you save in labor costs? How much extra money will your units make by returning to service earlier?

How much water do your contractors use for exchanger tube cleaning? What if Conco can help you reduce treatment costs of that wastewater by 90%?

What will it mean to you if you don’t need to find a spot for several hydroblasting rigs on your next turnaround?

Though Conco is synonymous with mechanical tube cleaning, NDT is another specialty. Analysts, technicians, and equipment are based in the Pittsburgh, PA, La Porte, TX, Gonzales, LA, and Antioch, CA, offices. These strategic locations provide customers at refining, petrochemical, nuclear generation, US Navy, fossil generation, and myriad other industrial sites with the following NDT services:

ECT - Eddy Current Testing RFT - Remote Field Testing ECTA - Eddy Current Array Testing NFT - Near Field Testing NFA - Near Field Array Testing IRIS - Internal Rotary Inspection System ECTSAT - Saturation Eddy Current SET/SETA - Surface and Surface Array Eddy Current

Conco offers tube cleaning and testing both in tandem and separately. Keeping the NDT and cleaning under one roof eliminates costly delays and headaches resulting from the back-and-forth debates on whether tubes are clean enough for testing. Another benefit, especially in the age of Covid (and reduced maintenance budgets), is that Conco’s cleaning and testing crews are often able to share technicians, thereby reducing total headcount on your site.

Have you ever felt the pain of repeated calls back to cleaning and NDT vendors in attempts to get exchanger tubes clean enough for reliable test results?

Are you interested in saving money, gaining time, and removing that thorn from your side during your next shutdown?

In addition to cleaning and NDT, Conco offers tracer gas leak detection services on both pressure vessels and vacuum systems. Helium is especially useful for finding small leaks, those that are difficult to locate, and when process and/or time constraints mean that filling a vessel with water is less than desirable. Conco’s dedicated leak detection crew chiefs are regularly called to far-flung international locales due to their experience and expertise. They have worked with plant engineers to devise custom test methods on non-traditional systems and are always ready to go in the “need you now” world of leak detection. To meet ever-increasing demand in the Gulf Coast, a Conco crew chief has just relocated to the La Porte, TX, location to lead the expansion of the leak detection department.

Have you used, or considered using, tracer gas leak detection to quickly and reliably locate leaking tubes, flanges, valves, etc.?

Do you want to save time and get a more reliable result on your next tube leak search?

