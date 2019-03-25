ITC tank fire lesson: VOC detection is essential

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Due to an ITC eight-tank fire that burned for three days, elevated levels of benzene encompass Deer Park, Texas and surrounding areas. An ITC employee that was monitoring the area around the tank fire detected the elevated levels of benzene using a handheld device.

With a pungent odor and thick, dark smoke emitted from the tank fire, there has been escalated concern about the air quality from residents in the area. Exposure to benzene can cause headaches, dizziness, loss of consciousness, or in chronic cases, cancer, according to the World Health Organization.

Although the fire has now ceased and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the city stated that it is actively and continuously monitoring the air quality of the area.

ITC has released claim forms, offering both individuals and businesses a way to be compensated for missing work, seeing doctors and to reimburse other expenses that may be tied to the fire.

