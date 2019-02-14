ION Science introduces new FalcoTAC fixed VOC Detector

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) blindly exist within several working environments and atmospheres. VOC vapors are flammable at low concentrations and are considered toxic at low levels–ultimately threatening human health long-term.

Although the concentrations of VOCs are often low and adverse symptoms are slow to develop, it is vital to appropriately monitor the possible existence of and exposure to VOCs with dependable, profound gas detection.

FalcoTAC from ION Science, the leading manufacturer of the world’s safest PID technology, is designed for condensing atmospheres and extreme weather conditions.

Simple to operate and install, FALCO is the latest generation of fixed photoionization detectors (PIDs) from ION Science that continuously detects a wide range of dangerous VOCs.

Offering the ultimate in safety, reliability and accuracy, FALCO overcomes false readings found with other PIDs. Its multi-colored LED status display can be seen from a distance of up to twenty meters in direct sunlight–ensuring all present hazards are alerted of and handles appropriately.

FALCO offers an intuitive interface including five magnetic switches with LED confirmation, a high contrast OLED screen with graphical interface, defined sensor indicators and RS485, 4-20 mA and Relay outputs. The Relay outputs are configurable for either high and low alarms, fault conditions or test cycle synchronization.

With an externally-located Intrinsically Safe sensor, the FALCO provides quick and easy servicing without the need for a hot work permit–minimizing business drift and downtime while maximizing product performance and production.

Ex d approved, FALCO also complies with ATEX, IECEx, North American and Canadian standards. Dual certification allows FALCO to be serviced in a hazardous environment without removing power.

In addition, the patented Fence Electrode Technology incorporated within FALCO negates the effects of airborne humidity for a true humidity resistant and anti-contamination design.

Offering the ultimate in flexibility, FALCO can be purchased as one of four detection ranges in either a pumped or diffused variant. Pumped units are ideal for difficult-to-access locations while diffused models reduce serving costs. No matter which model is utilized by the end user, there is a selectable response factor for varying VOC selection–offering a turnkey, customized solution.

Fitted with long-life lamp for one year of continuous use, FALCO provides gas detection solutions for a variety of diverse sectors and industries–including manufacturing, refineries, industrial painting and coating, processing, chemical, waste water management, pharmaceutical, fence line monitoring, and more.

To learn more about the FALCO TAC from ION Science, visit our website at www.ionscience-usa.com or speak to a sales representative directly at (877) 864-7710.