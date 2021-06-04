Insider look at a project roadmap for blast resistant modules

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list)

Blast resistant modules have long been recognized for their safety and dependability in the oil, gas and petrochemical industries. Despite their versatility, however, many still believe that blast resistant modules (BRMs) lack the ability to customize your space. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

Without sacrificing safety, Satellite Shelters can tailor your BRM to be exactly the space you need inside the blast zone. Here is an inside look at Satellite’s project roadmap for BRMs.

Project Analysis

Project analysis is the first step to securing a safe, functional space for your plant employees. This phase helps pave the road for the rest of your project. We work with you to determine the scope of your project and plan for the work ahead.

Budget and Buildings Type

Your budget helps determine what options are available for your BRM. The larger the budget, the more options are available regarding building size and customization options. When determining your budget, there are several factors you’ll want to keep in mind, including blast zone classification, building features and furnishings.

It’s good to have a clear idea of what you are willing to compromise on versus must-haves for your building. This will give us a clear idea of your vision and guidelines for working within your budget. Think of the way your employees will use the space and what they will need to operate comfortably and efficiently. For building features, create a list of needs and wants for how your space should look and function.

After we have determined how your building needs to function for your workers, we’ll help you choose the best amenities to fit your needs. The proximity to the blast zone, use of the building and available ground space will help determine what type of building is best for your site. Types of buildings may include guard shacks, lunchrooms, offices or shower facilities.

Our experts work closely with you throughout the process to ensure you get the building and amenities you want with the safety you need for personnel operating within the blast zone.

What Kind of Safety Features and Guidelines do BRMs follow?

Blast resistant modules from Satellite Shelters have been meticulously built to withstand blasts up to 8 PSI and 200 msec in duration. Our units are Avetta-qualified and adhere to API’s standard RP-753 guidelines. Made from thick, ¼ inch structural steel plate and reinforced by closely spaced ¼ inch structural tube columns, our reinforced steel walls keep your workers safe in dangerous conditions. Our standard BRMs are made to withstand pressure blasts in all 3 zones.

Stock or Custom Built

After we have determined your project scope and budget, we’ll work with you to decide whether a stock BRM from our fleet best meets your needs or if a custom build will be more suitable to check off everything on your list. Take a look at some of our stock Blast Resistant Modules in our Size Guide.

Project Layout and Features

At Satellite Shelters our Blast Resistant experts look forward to providing safe, functional workspace in plants and refineries. Every project presents a unique opportunity and no matter your project needs, we can provide something that will work for you.

How Do We Determine The Layout Of Your Building?

Once the analysis portion of your project is complete, we’ll get to work on laying out the floorplan of your building. During this process, you have authority over what you want included in your space. In some cases, our clients provide us with exactly what they need and where they need it. In other cases, Satellite is happy to consult on the layout of your blast resistant modules to help maximize the space and flow in your building. Your input is vital during this phase to ensure the building is equipped with everything you need.

After an initial layout has been determined, we’ll work with our manufacturers to finalize the layout, ensuring a safe, functional building for your operation.

Common BRM Features

Every BRM project is different. Whether you’re creating a space for a turnaround, contractors or a guard shack, common features include:

End wall entry/exit doors to maximize interior space

Electrical ports down both walls

Exterior safety lights over both doors

4 ton oversized HVAC system

Programmable temperature control thermostat

Stackable for extra square footage in a tight footprint

Bright white interior paint

Adherence to API’s Standard RP-753 Guidelines

Withstand blasts up to 8psi and 200msec in duration

3 support columns on units double wide and larger

Are There Limits To Features On Blast Resistant Modules?

Blast resistant modules are limited by budget, space and safety concerns. BRMs can have an open floorplan or be divided into offices, restrooms, showers and more. Interiors can be as simple as plywood ceilings, walls and flooring or upgraded with suspended ceilings, vinyl gypsum walls, tile or rubber flooring. BRMs can be as small as 64 sqft for a guard shack or as large as 8 – 10,000 square feet to accommodate larger operations. If available site space is limited, BRMs can also be stacked to double the amount of floor space in the same area. If there’s something specific you’d like your next BRM to have, just ask your local expert.

Project Construction, Delivery and Pick Up

Satellite Shelters is your full circle provider for blast resistant space in your plant or refinery. We can also provide other specialty products your building may need, such as interior furnishings for lunchrooms, offices and more. As our customer, you have input on all these factors and can pick and choose what works best for your plant or refinery.

Construction Time

Our branches are staffed with local operations, administrative and sales specialists and yard crews who keep units in excellent shape and ready to deliver as quickly as possible.

Timelines vary for BRMs and depend largely on whether you’ve chosen a stock BRM or made any customizations to your floorplan. Simple interior customizations take significantly less time than larger adjustments. If your plant needs a quick space solution, stock blast resistant modules from our fleet are an excellent choice.

Delivery

Satellite utilizes outside transportation suppliers with Flatbed, Stepdeck and Landoll trucking for all deliveries. Our transport partners are knowledgeable about plant operations and guidelines and have expertly delivered blast resistant modules for us across the country.

Pick Up

Before your unit is picked up, it’s important to ensure that the site is accessible for our transportation drivers. The building should be disconnected from utilities, such as electricity and plumbing, and have any furniture belonging to the plant removed prior to pick up. By completing a few simple steps, you minimize the risk of delaying pick up and plant operations.

Blast Resistant Modules from Satellite Shelters

The safety and comfort of your employees is our top priority. Whether you’re choosing a stock 12 x 40 or a custom floorplan for your site needs, Satellite Shelters is your partner in safe blast resistant space. Our team of local experts are at the ready to get you the space you need for your plant or refinery.

