Innovation integration & scalability in a post pandemic downstream

This year’s Downstream USA 2021 is described as the most crucial downstream event in a generation. The hybrid event, which unifies the industry’s most influential figures, such as the CEOs of Dow, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Borealis, the CIO of Shell and EVP of Chevron, from across the entire refining, petrochemical, chemical and LNG value chain, begins with a four-day digital conference held from 12-15 October.

Together with the much-anticipated return of face-to-face learning & networking on-site in Houston from October 21-22, Downstream USA is leading the charge to meet the demands of tomorrow’s economies across a host of virtual and in-person events. Bridget Robinson, Reuters Events caught up with confirmed speaker Mark Wrzyszczynski, Senior IT Advisor, Projects and Engineering, Shell, to discuss the future of innovation in downstream construction. Below is snippet of the interview which is part of the Downstream Engineering & Construction 2021 Innovation Whitepaper. To access the full whitepaper, click here.

Q. Can you tell us a bit more about what your department at Shell is trying to achieve at the moment? The organization that I work in is part of information technology. We support our projects and engineering organization which is responsible for the development of all of our new assets around the world and includes brown field developments. We are working very hard to become more efficient at the way we use information and to become more data centric in the ways we work. A big focus of that are digital twins, which I'm sure you've heard a lot about. It is a great enabling technology that helps our operations work more smoothly, as well as advanced work packaging, requirements management, estimating and the connection of all those different digital tools.

Q. And would you say that the focus of department has changed post COVID? We aren’t necessarily doing anything differently, but we have certainly championed digital twin technology on our plants since. Code inspection is a great example. We had the ability to do remote inspection, prior to COVID-19 but as a result of the restrictions all over the world, and our ability, the use of remote inspections has accelerated the technology. We have been using remote inspection all over the world to be able to continue our construction without having people go to site and quarantine for 14 days. So that's been a real enabling technology for us.

Q. How has this played a role in CAPEX in the past? And how would you think this will play a role in CAPEX in the future? Shell's intent is to maintain cash and control our cash flow, which is resulting in a smaller capex plan for next year. From an IT specific perspective, we are remaining the same in total spend, however, we will be pushing to do even more with the same amount. It is a good story overall in our organization, but certainly a lot of pressure on costs across the board to actually increase the number of services and the amount of capability that we provide, without spending more money.

Q. When looking to the future, you have mentioned data, but what technology or innovation do you think is going to be a game changer for Shell and the rest of downstream construction industry? We certainly started on this path prior to COVID, but it is not fully implemented and appreciated yet, especially cloud computing. Cloud computing has enabled the collaboration across business and geography. It has changed who and how the work is done. You name a service, this is a change in the business model that really lowers the cost of entry to world class computing and allows us to stay up to date with the latest technology. It also allows an organization to scale capabilities much more efficiently and deploy solutions from the centre as opposed to every workspace developing their own solutions.

Q. For Shell, how did this focus come about and what particular problem do you think it's been used to solve? A whole host of problems can be solved. Everything from the quality of data, the ease of access data, the diverse geographical locations of our workers, the ability to bring in subject matter experts to view the situation without having to have them travel, the production and travel costs as associated with that. The ability to have confidence that the information that we have is accurate, and spending less time to ensure that. All are very broad brushstroke problems that we are solving by using data and by using cloud computing specifically. They can be broken down into much more granular examples as we go.

Q. Where is it going to have the biggest impact in the construction industry? I mentioned about bringing technical expertise to bear on a problem without actually sending bite is key thing. The problem that really is going to drive cost increase of our support is the high cost of technical support on site. The cloud really allows us from an IT perspective, a process engineering perspective, a construction perspective, to bring that technical support from all over the world. Support can be delivered much more effectively, and has a father son type of model, if it is needed, as well as not having to have the individual expertise on site, or at least not as the same level of expertise on site.

Q. Are there lessons to be learned from innovation adoption so far? I think there are lessons learned. We continue to find new use cases and scale our capability. We have got a left to right and a right to left strategy. The right to left is ideas from the centre of excellence being pushed out to our projects and our assets all over the world. Left to right is being responsive to what my supervisor refers to as “innovating at the edge”. This is taking the ideas from the front line that are solving real world problems on site, then scaling them to the rest of the organization. This is enabled by the way we are working today, as opposed to say three years ago.

Q. The industry has been discussing data for a long time now. Why is there such an imperative to act now? It is all about the integration of lots of tools. Due to the tools that are readily available and free to consumers right now, whether it be Google or Microsoft's, people are becoming appreciative of the value of the integration of that data. Therefore, it has become an expectation of employees, as well as our customers. There is a lot of work being done to integrate data that is opaque to most people, but it is an enormous amount of work to make it happen. The interoperability of systems that bring data together to gain the insights come from multiple sources of data is displayed very effectively by the likes of Google so that we are able to draw that insight very, very quickly. We have been doing the same thing with construction data, with operational data, with business data across our businesses, whether it be in retail, or trading, or downstream, and upstream.

Q. Who do you think the industry will look to for “best in class” insight on this process? Well, I hope they say Shell! The IOGP (International Oil and Gas Producers) has been working for the last few years to create standards that will allow the data to be shared more effectively. JIP 33 follows the capital facilities information handover standard, and JIP33, which are procurement specifications, are really key to making this work. I encourage any of your readers to tune in to that work and even join projects that are shaping of those standards, because they are going to be really key to integrating that data and drawing out those insights. And Downstream USA 2021, of course!

Q. What area in construction in particular do you think could benefit the most from further innovation? I'm a little partial, because I'm working on the team that's doing this but I think advanced work packaging is the most healing opportunity to me in construction specifically. And it's really enabled by the interoperability of systems that we were just talking about, to stitch together information and identify gaps in the conflicts before they make it to the field. If you can keep people supplied with materials and procedures that work and keep them working, we can make a huge gain in the efficiency of our construction projects. The integration of those tools are going to improve engineering and procurement and ensure construction goes smoothly. People think about AWP as a construction tool but it is really a ration tool of engineering, with planning and construction together.

