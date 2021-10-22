Industry experts team up to research industrial site safety concerns

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Safety has long been a priority at industrial facilities with programs built on best practices and lessons learned.

However, while many safety procedures are well established and tried-and-true, some aspects of industrial site safety are continually evolving and improving. BakerRisk is leading the charge to improve industry safety through our various Joint Industry Programs (JIPs), which draw on collective expert experience from several companies to research and understand how safety programs in the energy industry may be improved.

What are JIPs and their benefits?

JIPs are collaborative efforts that involve multiple organizations with mutual interests working together to pursue various projects. There are several benefits of participating in a JIP, as follows:

Participants receive a significant amount of work completed for the funding they spend (i.e., a high return on investment)

Participants can use the information gained to advance their own business interests

The JIP meetings create a confidential forum for exchange of information with peers Participants can guide the direction of cutting-edge research that affects industry

Participants gain keen insights into current topics of interest from BakerRisk’s experts

The Explosion Research Cooperative

The Explosion Research Cooperative (ERC), which currently has over 20 active Participants, was formed in 1993. The ERC is funded by chemical, petrochemical, and refining companies interested in understanding and predicting explosion hazards and their consequences on buildings, process equipment, and people. The research supports improvements in explosion hazard models, structural damage, injury models, and structural design techniques to mitigate explosion and fire hazards.

Some examples of ERC studies from past years include the following:

Vapor cloud explosion (VCE) blast pressure prediction and testing

Conditions required for VCE deflagration to detonation transition (DDT)

Blast loads from vented dust explosions Blast wall size, position, and blast load guidance

Building damage assessments for response to blast loads

Improved structural blast modeling of reinforced concrete, masonry, and metal buildings

Tent blast damage model validation and occupant vulnerability

Glass hazard model improvements Thermal response of buildings

Physics-based occupant vulnerability model

Results of these and other ERC studies have had lasting impacts on both organizational safety procedures and industry best practices. At times, ERC studies have been used to support the development of industry standards. For example, several studies provided background used in the development of API RP 752, Management of Hazards Associated with Location of Process Plant Permanent Buildings [1]. In addition, the results of a 2006 ERC study on the blast capacity of portable buildings were used to support guidance in API RP 753, Management of Hazards Associated with Location of Process Plant Portable Buildings [2].

Vapor cloud explosion test of a pre-engineered metal building.

Ammonia and Fertilizer Research Cooperative

Historically, the ammonia industry has relied upon methods for identifying and managing damage mechanisms to process equipment developed for the refining industry. However, there are unique conditions in the ammonia industry where certain damage mechanisms are more prevalent and the mitigation options unique. Because of this uniqueness, the Ammonia and Fertilizer Research Cooperative (AFRC) was launched in 2020, and the success of the first year has now resulted in an increase in membership to 11 participants in just its second year. This JIP focuses on a review of damage mechanisms that specifically addresses ammonia and fertilizer equipment.

The initial goal of the AFRC is to provide a foundational basis for managing and mitigating common damage mechanisms in these industries tailored to these companies’ experiences and needs. However, future growth in ammonia as an energy source will likely result in an expansion of this JIP to cover a wider variety of safety topics as they become relevant to the emerging market uses of ammonia.

Pressure Testing Research Cooperative

BakerRisk formed the Pressure Testing Research Cooperative (PTRC) in 2006 to help oilfield service companies that manufacture and use tools and products for drilling, completions, and production of oil and gas to better understand and predict tool and vessel failure hazards resulting from pressure testing failures. Such failures have potentially high consequences in terms of personnel injury, property damage, and business interruption. Participant companies apply the findings from PTRC studies to improve safety in their test facilities and field operations by mitigating hazards such as projectiles, blast loads, and liquid spray.

In addition to a better understanding of the applicable hazards, this JIP has produced photos and videos that have been an effective tool for Participants to use for training and improving safety awareness as well as providing test supervisors and operators with a better understanding of high-pressure test hazards in their environment.

Projectile launched from pressure vessel toward concrete wall panel.

Mud Plug Testing Research Cooperative

One area of safety concern for the pipeline industry focuses on pipeline maintenance and repair activities that may result in failures of mud plugs and other devices used for flammable vapor isolation. Mud plug failures have potentially high consequences in terms of injury, property damage, and business interruption. In response to these concerns, the Mud Plug Testing Research Cooperative (MPTRC) was organized in 20I5 for pipeline companies interested in understanding the dynamics of bentonite mud plugs and establishing procedures and practices for the safe use of such mud plugs. The studies and testing performed by the MPTRC focus on safety issues common to the industry and the improvement of mud plug and pipeline energy isolation knowledge and safety.

You have questions. Let’s collaborate to find answers.

Research on hazards associated with accidental energetic releases at industrial facilities can be resource intensive for any one organization to fund and organize. JIPs provide a way to reduce the expense for each participating company yet still provide the benefit of a robust research program. BakerRisk has a long history of organizing and managing JIPs. Beginning with the ERC nearly three decades ago, BakerRisk has worked with our JIP Participants to understand the hazards at various types of industrial facilities and develop mitigation methods to protect people and infrastructure from these hazards. The JIPs have also played an integral part in expanding the knowledge and understanding of various industrial safety topics, as well as contributing to the development of key industry standards.

As the energy industry continues to evolve, BakerRisk’s ongoing and future JIPs will support the next generation in understanding hazards associated with non-traditional fuel sources as well as new ways to use existing fuels. If you would like to be a part of the next generation of industrial safety research, read more about our testing services and contact us today!

