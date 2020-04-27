Serving the industrial and energy industries through a pandemic

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Staying safe in the industrial and energy industries has always been a challenge that American FR & Safety (AMFR) has embraced. The current pandemic has highlighted new dangers that require a quick response, adaptation and new technology. With that in mind, the company has worked with trusted partners to provide the best solutions available.

AMFR Black Mask: A multi-layered mask that accepts PM2.5 filters (as available). Reusable up to 50 times (Coming Soon).

In trying times, a quick response can make a difference. The core of AMFR’s business is providing quality flame resistant products to our customers. In order to do this, AMFR has partnered with manufacturers such as LAPCO, NSA and Ariat to provide the first flame-resistant masks on the market. These masks are reusable up to 50 times and are available at www.americanfrsafety.com.

AMFR also understands the need for standard face masks and other alternatives. They have adapted to address the serious needs of not only their customers but anyone who is concerned with safety in the workplace.

AMFR Flame Resistant Neck Gaiter: A great option for companies who want to provide a solution without ties or loose ends that can result in a hazardous situation, while also offering many different wearing styles.

The AMFR masks and neck gaiters were created in response to the current market shortage. The company's culture is built around understanding and appreciating the importance of protecting vital workers from both the industrial and energy industries. AMFR is doing their part to serve the needs of these individuals.

While the AMFR masks are a standard solution, the neck gaiter was created with occupational hazards in mind. Loose ties and bands from some masks can attribute to workplace accidents, while the neck gaiter fits securely around the face and neck. It also provides you with many different wearing styles, making it a popular option in and out of the workplace.

Continuing Their Efforts

American FR & Safety is proud to help pave the way for new risks that have arisen due to this pandemic. They plan to continue their exploration into cutting-edge technologies and design, in order to introduce new products that meet the needs of customers.

On May 1st, 2020, AMFR will be using Milliken’s BioSmart™ fabric for its next line of available face masks and filters. This fabric binds chlorine from the washing process to the mask, effectively killing 99.9% of common bacteria and viruses. This will help to reduce the need for expensive filters and create a safer, easier option for the workplace and everyday lives.

AMFR’s efforts to combat the effects of this pandemic will not stop there. They will continue to offer their knowledge, products, and services to those in need. Building custom uniform programs is the core service provided by American FR & Safety, and they are equipped and ready to help prepare for the ever-evolving risks ahead.

For more information about American FR & Safety's products and services, please call 1-800-213-1932, email at info@americanfr.com or visit www.americanfrsafety.com.