Impact of new law for vehicle weighing

The NIST Handbook 44 standard defines the specifications and tolerances for weighing and measuring devices used in the United States, including vehicle scales.

In 2022, single draft weigh-in-motion (SD-WIM) vehicle scales were added to the scope of Handbook 44.

These recent updates to the regulations in Handbook 44 will now allow legal-for-trade (LFT) transactions on weigh-in-motion truck scales within certain tolerances. This will have an immediate and direct impact on states in the US who adopt Handbook 44 into law, enabling operations there to boost efficiency, ensure safety, and reduce emissions at the truck scale.

Static vs. Dynamic Weighing

A static weighment is the traditional way to complete a legal-for-trade weighing transaction. The vehicle pulls forward onto the scale and comes to a complete stop. The driver exits the vehicle to enter a scale house or use a kiosk to complete the weighment. The driver then receives a paper ticket and proceeds to pick up or drop off the load. Meanwhile, other trucks to be weighed may be idling while waiting in line.

During a dynamic weighment, the vehicle pulls forward onto the scale and continues at a constant speed over it. The weight is then determined and displayed to the driver on a scoreboard. If previously stored contact information for the vehicle is available, the vehicle can be automatically identified, and the electronic ticket can be sent via transaction management software. The driver continues over the scale and proceeds to pick up or drop off the load. Meanwhile, other trucks can drive over the scale in succession, avoiding idling time and waits in line.

Before the regulation change in 2022, trucks were required by law to come to a complete stop on the scale to complete a transaction. Experts predict that enabling LFT dynamic weighing will be a game changer for many industries utilizing truck scales.

Ideal for Legal-for-Trade and Checkweighing Applications

Legal-for-trade operations will feel an immediate impact when enabling their site for dynamic weighing, as previously a full stop was required. Checkweighing operations can also benefit from this new technology by achieving higher levels of accuracy than previously possible, and thus improve inventory control and more. Operations with an existing full-length truck scale can maintain their current setup, simply upgrading to an approved dynamic solution.

For more information on Handbook 44 and the details of the law change, check out this free white paper.

What are the expected benefits from enabling dynamic weighing at the truck scale?

Higher Efficiency: Eliminate Long Lines of Trucks

Weigh-in-motion scales take efficiency to the next level by eliminating the need for trucks to stop on the scale to complete a transaction. By keeping trucks in motion, operations can benefit from increased throughput potential and reduced congestion at the scale. Resulting in happy customers and improved on-site logistics.

Reduced Emissions: Meet Sustainability Goals

Keeping trucks in motion can help reduce overall traffic and thus reduce or even eliminate truck idling time at the scale. With fewer trucks idling for less time, an operation can expect to see a major impact on their overall carbon footprint and more easily achieve their sustainability goals.

Improved Operation: Driver Safety and Data Management

Since in motion weighing enables drivers to complete transactions from their cab, the risk of potential safety hazards such as slips or traffic accidents is eliminated. Additionally, with the integration of a transaction management software, operations can eliminate costly human errors in data handling and gain better visibility into true operations.

How can I take advantage of this new weigh-in-motion regulation change?

METTLER TOLEDO TruckPass™ Weigh-in-Motion Solution

As a global leader in vehicle weighing, METTLER TOLEDO is the first company to offer a legal-for-trade single draft weigh-in-motion vehicle scale. TruckPass is a dual mode scale that can operate as either a static or dynamic scale, and the scale can switch between modes automatically. This gives you the flexibility to use your scale in dynamic mode for your fleet trucks and in static mode for transient trucks. Or, use TruckPass in dynamic mode during busy times and in static mode during times of less traffic.

×

Revolutionize Your Process

Dynamic weighing has the potential to drastically improve your entire weighing process. METTLER TOLEDO has the expertise and a ready-to-go solution in TruckPass, complying with the new Handbook 44 regulations and automating your weighing process for significant time savings and throughput improvements.

What are you waiting for? Join the movement with TruckPass today!

Learn more about TruckPass