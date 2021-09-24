How to add flexible safe space to your job site

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list)

At Satellite, we’re proud to be experts in mobile, modular, and blast-resistant space. We provide safe, reliable, flexible space in the form of mobile offices, portable classrooms, modular buildings, blast-resistant modules, and more. We’re proud to help our customers choose the ideal type of space that meets their specific project needs. Our local experts in 17 branches across the country are passionate about the modular industry and the versatility and efficiency our products offer.

Blast Resistant Modules (BRMs) are most commonly known for their use on high-risk job sites like refineries, but we believe their exceptional safety features and flexible design make them the most versatile type of building in our fleet. They can be utilized in a variety of use cases on any job site that requires protection from explosions, fires, or toxic chemical releases.

Many different industries can benefit from having a BRM on-site, especially those where combustible materials are present or where workers handle dangerous equipment or chemicals on the job. This could include refineries, chemical processing plants, pharmaceutical handling and storage, coal mining and processing, recycling centers, facilities in the food processing industry, wastewater treatment facilities, and more.

They can also be utilized for a wide variety of purposes and are a great solution for job sites with limited space. BRMs can be used as safe space for offices, lunchrooms, control rooms, labs, first aid stations, storage, storm shelters, safe rooms, locker and shower facilities, and more.

Check out some of our recent case studies to see how Satellite has helped industrial customers get blast-resistant space to their unique job sites – including custom control rooms and an operator office.

At Satellite, we take pride in the reliability of our products. That’s why all of our standard BRMs are built to strict codes with reinforced steel walls that protect workers that are required to be in high-risk areas to perform their jobs. They are manufactured with reinforced, welded steel walls made from quarter-inch-thick structural steel plates and are reinforced by closely spaced structural tube columns. With the strength to withstand a blast from 1 to 8 PSI and up to 200 msec in duration, our BRMs are meticulously crafted to provide the highest level of protection in the event of an explosion.

Satellite’s standard 12’ x 40’ BRMs have an open floor plan, are equipped with an oversized HVAC system and programmable thermostat, end-wall entry and exit doors to maximize interior space, electrical ports down both walls for increased flexibility, sidewalls painted white for visibility, and can even be stacked vertically to maximize space limitations on job sites.

No matter the use case, if you need extra space on a high-risk job site, BRMs are a great solution. Your local experts at Satellite will help you decide which type of space will work best for your next project.

Contact Michele McMurdo at (763) 551-7203 or MicheleM@satelliteco.com. Visit our website: www.satelliteco.com to learn more.