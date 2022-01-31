How combining three legacy mixing brands means everyone wins

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

For customers in the U.S. that rely on mixing solutions to keep their business running, the names Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Plenty and Lightnin may already be familiar. But now, these legacy brands have joined forces to make an even greater impact.

The trio has been working with mixers for centuries. Plenty was created in the late 1700s, while Philadelphia Mixing Solutions and Lightnin had their starts in the later 1800s and early 1900s. Needless to say, a lot has changed since then, but now, as part of SPX FLOW’s mixing solutions portfolio, they are combining forces to stay current with their customers’ needs.

“We can take the best of all three brands and apply the successes and technical expertise we are known for,” says SPX FLOW’s Steven Barnak, global aftermarket product manager with 16 years of experience in mixing. “The result is a best-in-class company for all mixers.”

Together, these brands can cover even more geographic ground across the United States. They have authorized service locations — ranging from Texas to California to New York — that provide on-site support, including seal changes, bearing changes and training.

With such a broad scope of support, if an issue were to arise, such as a seal leak, bearing noise or even general maintenance, SPX FLOW can send Field Service Technicians for rapid dispatch to meet customer needs. They also have experts on-hand who can answer questions on the spot, without having to consult the manufacturing facility— saving customers time and frustration.

“Whether it’s in-person, online or over the phone, our team is ready to help at all times,” says Todd Hutchinson, global aftermarket chief technologist, with 36 years of experience with mixing roles. “The depth of knowledge is unmatched, with the highest technical knowledge in the field in everything from process and design to engineering and manufacturing.”

Another advantage of the combined brands is the robust and easy-to-use eCommerce platform. More than 5,000 commonly replaced parts are now available worldwide, including repair kits, props, change gear kits, motors, drive shafts, bearings, gaskets, seals, retainers and more. The site features:

Real-time part availability

Product lead time and price

Ability to search using part number

Simplified credit card processing

Self-registration

Shopping list functionality for ease of re-ordering consumable parts

The size and scope of its inventory of products, as well as the knowledge and expertise to repair them, makes SPX FLOW a leader in the market. Whether top entry mixer, mag mixer, side entry mixer or bottom entry mixer, this mixing solutions collective has the enterprise to support all our customers' functional needs.

They are also working together to train others in the field by offering specialized recommendations like how to blend quicker to allow for faster tank turnovers, keep the tank floors free of sedimentation and water to meet API guidelines and reduce energy costs.

“With such a long history, one thing remains the same,” says Barnak. “The top priority is serving our customers, and we will continue to work to be their partners wherever they are.”

