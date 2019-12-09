How digitized work processes are leading the latest industrial revolution

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Technology is evolving like never before, and heavy industrial companies should be ready to benefit from this digitally driven industrial revolution. With this change comes a level of workflow automation that was once thought to be unfathomable. The digital toolbox of the 21st century isn’t here to replace front-line workers—it’s here to enhance their performance in the areas of safety, productivity, and reliability.

FROM PAPER TO PIXELS

In high-exposure environments, where workers are on the front lines, regulatory procedures must be followed “to a T” to ensure safety at the highest levels. That means filling out the proper Job Safety Analyses (JSAs) to track and mitigate every project risk, which is a necessary but time-consuming measure that can delay the start of actual work, or “time on tools.”

By digitizing traditional paper-based processes like JSAs, however, worksites can automate workflows, improve safety, and increase productivity, all without cutting corners.

For example, one of Turner Industries’ flagship innovation projects, Turner Tablet, aims to reduce the administrative burden on front-line supervisors by migrating their work processes to the digital realm with the help of intrinsically safe tablets. Myriad forms can be digitized, multiplying the efficiency effect.

The benefits of completing JSAs electronically vs. manually are many. First and foremost, the new approach improves safety through increased team interaction and knowledge retention. It also allows for greater employee accountability, better analytics, and stronger data integrity. Employees can start project work quicker while also having a heightened sense of the project’s safety requirements and hazards.

The electronic JSAs can be used to create a dynamic risk ranking that identifies the highest possible risks in real-time. With hundreds of work orders in play on any given site each day, being able to pinpoint the areas in need of the greatest safety supervision is a massive advantage.

The tablet applications are designed to be used in working environments where connectivity is low. The devices can be used to create reports on site, which can later be uploaded to a cloud-based database via Wi-Fi. It also eliminates the latency associated with data entry, making real-time analytics possible.

MAKING DATA WORK FOR YOU

In addition to new-found digital processes, the access of troves of data continues to push our industry forward. New technologies are allowing for data capture on site, which can then be visualized to identify unforeseen trends and be proactive on fixes. Gone are the days of data and reports sitting in a filing cabinet gathering dust.

For example, MobilOps®, Turner Industries’ suite of proprietary software solutions, puts data to work for clients. Consisting of 12 operational modules, MobilOps is designed to manage clients’ process safety management (PSM) and regulatory compliance as well as improve reliability. It migrates paper processes and legacy data to the digital realm, making analytics, reports, and decision making more accessible than ever before.

MobilOps can create dashboards with reports tailored to the client’s needs. It can identify operational risks with multiple evaluation matrices, track equipment in real-time, perform digital rounds and readings, capture institutional knowledge, and automatically reassign work. Without digital applications, all of those tasks would take countless work hours to perform. With a suite like MobilOps, the time savings are substantial.

Examples of the application’s benefits are vast. In one case, at a client chemical facility, a leaking seal on a compressor was discovered during a MobilOps round. Continued monitoring of the compressor, via the Rounds and Readings module, identified that the vibration was trending upwards, meaning the equipment was headed for a meltdown. Thanks to the data collected, the compressor was replaced before a catastrophic failure occurred, avoiding a dangerous situation and a costly plant shutdown. The client saved over $350,000 by avoiding equipment failure.

PEOPLE FIRST

The possibilities of these digital tools are endless, however, the tools are only as good as the people who use them. It is paramount that workers develop a solid knowledge of these technologies and feel comfortable using them so that safety, productivity, and reliability can be increased at every jobsite. Turner Industries is excited about the advantages that new technology can bring, and we’re excited to be a part of the 21st-century toolbox’s continuous evolution.

For more information, please contact Shane Wilkinson at swilkinson@turner-industries.com.