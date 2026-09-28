The hidden risks of high-temperature process applications

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Across the chemical and petrochemical industries, heat is essential to production. Whether heating reactors, maintaining process temperatures, or transporting heat-transfer fluids, operators depend on reliable pump systems to keep critical processes running safely and efficiently.

But as temperatures rise, so do the challenges.

For applications above 200°C (392°F), water is often no longer a viable heat-transfer medium due to increasing vapor pressure. Instead, operators rely on organic heat-transfer fluids. While effective, many of these fluids introduce additional safety concerns because they can become hazardous when exposed to leaks or elevated operating conditions.

When heat becomes a reliability challenge

High-temperature process applications rarely involve temperature alone.

Many systems simultaneously operate under elevated pressures, handle hazardous or environmentally sensitive fluids, and require continuous operation to avoid costly shutdowns. In some cases, liquids have high solidification points, creating additional complexity during startup and operation.

For plant operators, this creates a difficult balancing act:

Maintain process safety

Prevent emissions and leakage

Maximize uptime

Reduce maintenance requirements

Control lifecycle costs

Achieving all of these objectives with conventional pump technologies can be challenging.

Why sealing technology matters

One of the primary risks in high-temperature systems is leakage.

When hot heat-transfer fluids or process liquids escape the system, they can create safety hazards, environmental concerns, and expensive downtime events. The risk becomes even greater when operating temperatures exceed the fluid’s flash point.

This is why many operators are increasingly evaluating pump technologies that eliminate potential leak paths rather than simply managing them.

Hermetically sealed canned motor pumps remove dynamic shaft seals from the design and provide an additional secondary containment concept, helping operators minimize emissions while maintaining continuous operation.

Designed for extreme conditions

Modern high-temperature processes often require equipment capable of handling conditions that far exceed standard operating ranges.

Advanced canned motor pump systems can be configured for:

Heat-transfer fluid applications

High-temperature chemical processes

Hazardous and environmentally sensitive media

Continuous operation in demanding environments

Pressurized process chains

Special high-temperature motor technologies and dedicated cooling concepts allow operation with process temperatures reaching up to 400°C, while the broader pump portfolio covers fluid temperatures up to 480°C.

Reducing maintenance while increasing availability

In continuous processing industries, every maintenance intervention matters.

Because canned motor pumps eliminate wear-prone components such as mechanical seals, couplings, and rolling bearings, operators can reduce maintenance requirements and improve overall equipment reliability. The compact monobloc design also avoids alignment issues and helps minimize vibration-related wear.

The result is a solution that supports long-term plant availability while helping reduce total lifecycle costs.

Learn more

Looking for safer and more reliable pump solutions for high-temperature heat-transfer fluids or demanding chemical process applications?

Download the complete application report to learn how hermetically sealed canned motor pumps help operators improve safety, reliability, and plant availability in extreme operating environments: High-Temperature Applications in the Chemical Industry

Contact our chemical industry specialists: Whiting.Bryan@hermetic-pumpen.com