How to update your gas detectors

Industrial gas detection requires continuous, effective equipment that provides flexibility to consumers. DOD Technologies provides a full product line of colorimetric gas detection equipment that ranges from 1 to 96 sample points with over one hundred detectable gases.

ChemLogic 96 (CL96) fig.1

These systems are uniquely modular and customizable to fit in various applications around the world. Primarily found in the semiconductor industry, clean rooms, and pharmaceutical applications, the ChemLogic 96 (CL96) provides the highest level of safety and consistency available. One commonly overlooked feature of safety equipment is their impact on power consumption during their lifespan. With less than 3 Amps of power consumption, this device will actually save significant money over its lifespan compared to similar models on the market.

The ChemLogic 96 Point Continuous Monitor provides field-proven ChemLogic technology for the quick detection of low-level toxic and corrosive gases. It is the next generation of interference-free, low-maintenance colorimetric gas detection. This system is simple to install and utilizes ¼” tubing to allow for easy upgrades of other obsolete sample draw systems. Simply plug in your existing ¼” sample tubing and the device is ready for use. The CL96 can be configured in 16-point increments with 32-points per analyzer. Each point can be named and customized to ensure workers and safety personnel are notified of leaks in precise locations. This information is available on the screen of the CL96 and through the various output options to a Safety Related Control System (SRCS).

Continual modifications to Threshold Limit Values (TLV) by OSHA and NIOSH require lower detection levels in gas detection systems. Colorimetric detection methods provide Lower Detectable Limits (LDL’s) significantly lower than electrochemical or infrared sensors. The algorithm used to detect color change on the paper tape is aided by the sample method. The system draws the sample up to 400 feet and pulls it across the tape to remove puncture false alarms that are commonly found in other systems.

This new innovative gas detection system enables customers to experience advanced technology at a lower initial investment and reduced cost of ownership. This system provides customers the ability to add a pyrolyzer option to individual analyzers further expanding the ever-growing list of detectable gases. DOD Technologies has also recently added a cassette verification feature that checks the expiration of the cassette and verifies the cassette type with the calibration selected for the analyzer. The cassette verification feature will prevent users from accidentally inserting the wrong cassette and putting lives at risk.

ChemLogic 96 (CL96) fig.2

DOD Technologies has been manufacturing industrial gas detection systems since 2003. Each year more large-scale manufacturing applications from around the world request the expertise of our staff to build and integrate our systems into their facilities. Most of these manufacturers are major corporations in vital industries that continue to expand each year. The modulation and flexibility of the ChemLogic product line allows these customers to prepare for future projects and fabs without the concern of a significant initial investment. Our sales staff has a combined experience of over 150 years in the gas detection industry and can work with customers to find the right product at the right price. While DOD Manufactures the ChemLogic product line, we also carry other popular brands to fully cover the gas detection market. Contact DOD Technologies today to schedule an on-site or virtual meeting to discuss your needs.

For more information contact us online at www.dodtec.com/contact-us, by email at solutions@dodtec.com, or by phone at 815-788-5200.