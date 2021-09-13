Game-changing gas detection that provides a new level of safety and reliability

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

PID gas sensors, gas detection instruments, and leak detectors can be used for a wide range of industries and applications.

One such series of personal gas detection instruments is the Cub 10.6eV personal VOC gas detector. This instrument is worn within the breathing zone to detect volatile organic compounds, keeping the worker safe in their working environment. This world's smallest and lightest wearable VOC gas detector will notify the worker when exposure exceeds pre-set limits. The Cub 10.6eV features audible, vibrating, and flashing LED alarms to alert when gases are present, and readings are displayed on its bright, back-lit LCD display with selectable data logging time.

The Cub’s patented photoionization detection (PID) sensor technology has been independently verified as best performing for speed, accuracy, and humidity resistant operation. The Cub 10.6eV personal VOC gas detector is available as a standard instrument with 10.6eV lamp for accurately detecting a wide range of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to parts-per-million (ppm) levels. It also features an anti-contamination design for extended field operations. While providing the ultimate performance and safety, with response time less than 13 seconds, the Cub 10.6eV is easy to service and easily upgradable.

In the Cub series line is also the Cub TAC 10.0eV personal benzene gas monitor for fast, accurate detection of total aromatic compounds (TACs), keeping workers safe within their working environment. Containing the same features as the Cub 10.6eV, this monitor is benzene specific and possesses a unique anti-contamination design and patented fence electrode technology, giving users extended run time in the most challenging environments while providing accurate, reliable results. This personal benzene gas monitor differs from the 10.6eV model because it has a 10.0eV lamp utilizing a unique light filtering technology to give a reliable aromatic hydrocarbon concentration.

Offering a new level of enhanced, reliable protection against VOCs, the new 11.7 eV Cub personal solution is the first of its kind and promises to be a game changer for protection against exposure. The Cub 11.7 eV personal device is the latest addition to ION Science’s range of gas and leak detection products. Using industry experience and extensive knowledge of both volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and photoionization detection (PID), ION Science continues to deliver excellence in protection for workers.

The 11.7 eV sensor lamp is a notoriously difficult lamp to manufacture. Due to its highly sensitive nature, 11.7 eV devices in the past have been temperamental, require frequent lamp changes, and ultimately end up with increased environmental exposure, affecting the performance of the device. ION Science has tackled this issue and developed a refined manufacturing method that eliminates some of the sensitivities and issues previously associated with 11.7 eV detection.

As the first 11.7 personal detection solution from ION Science, the Cub 11.7 offers all the features a user would expect and require. This includes resistance to humidity and moisture, operational in temperatures from 32-131 degrees, and intrinsically safe even in explosive environments. Its lightweight design, at only 3.9 ounces, makes it comfortable to wear and doesn’t impede movement or work. It is possible to now detect more gases than previously monitored in personal equipment, going beyond the preceding 10.6 model in protecting worker health, including from Methylene Chloride, Formaldehyde, Acrylonitrile, Chloroform, Tetrachloroethane, 1, 1, 1, 2- and Trichloroethane, 1, 1, 2-, to name a few.

What makes the Cub range of personal detectors unique is the ability to lock the devices, as well as the extensive data logging capabilities. For workers who may be moving between areas or facilities regularly, locking the device means it is possible to only record exposure in specific areas. This keeps data clean and uninterrupted so that a true picture can be understood before corrective action is taken.

Data logging is invaluable for monitoring VOC exposure and for use in audits by health and safety executives or occupational hygienists. The Cub 11.7 continuously logs data in real time, giving a clear view of the extent to which a worker is exposed. This kind of data recording provides beneficial insight to help address issues with processes and reduces the risk of exposure. Data is downloaded via a USB docking station and uploaded using a piece of bespoke PC software, creating clear visuals like graphs for measuring VOC exposure.

The 11.7 Cub signals a new focus on worker protection against VOCs. By creating a device that not only offers personal protection against exposure but is also more reliable and robust in terms of technology, ION Science continues to demonstrate its leading status in gas and leak detection.

ION Science has over 30 years of industry experience designing, manufacturing and supplying PID gas sensors, gas detection instruments, and leak detectors for a wide range of industries and applications. Experts in photoionization detection (PID) technology, the company manufactures and supplies more PID sensors than any other gas detection manufacturer in the world. These sensors can be found within most PID gas detection instruments available today for the detection of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

