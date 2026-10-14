From fundamentals to leadership: Building a strong safety workforce

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The role of safety professionals continues to evolve. They are expected to do more than understand regulations and reinforce procedures. Increasingly, they are responsible for identifying and evaluating hazards, communicating across different levels of an organization, supporting incident investigations, developing training and helping strengthen overall safety performance.

Meeting those expectations requires continued professional development that builds practical knowledge, strengthens decision-making and prepares safety professionals for greater responsibility.

At the same time, developing a strong safety workforce extends beyond the professionals leading the effort. Organizations also need training that reflects the realities of their operations and a consistent foundation of safety knowledge across the entire workforce.

Together, professional development, customized training and standardized safety education create a more comprehensive approach to workforce readiness.

The value of safety credentials

As responsibilities expand, professional safety credentials can provide a structured path for developing and demonstrating occupational safety and health knowledge. Effective credentialing programs challenge participants to apply what they learn to situations they’re likely to encounter on the jobsite.

For more than 20 years, Certified Occupational Safety Specialist® (COSS), a program of Alliance Safety Council, has focused on developing the core competencies needed to succeed in the occupational safety and health field. Designed for those entering the safety field as well as professionals looking to broaden or reinforce their knowledge, COSS addresses practical responsibilities including identifying hazards, determining regulatory requirements, implementing corrective actions, performing risk analyses, conducting audits and inspections, delivering safety training and developing company safety programs.

The program also incorporates daily assignments and quizzes, analyses of hazardous conditions, a safety presentation and a proctored final exam. This application-based approach helps participants demonstrate their ability to use safety knowledge rather than simply recall information.

COSS is offered nationwide both online and in-person, providing flexibility in how participants complete the program. Alliance Safety Council recently restored access to instructor-led COSS training in Southwest Louisiana, giving safety professionals in the region the opportunity to earn the credential closer to where they live and work if they prefer an in-person learning experience.

For professionals who have already earned the COSS credential, recertification provides an opportunity to continue developing their knowledge and expertise. The 2026 recertification cycle is currently open for COSS graduates with credentials expiring on December 31. Important application information and next steps can be found here.

Early application by December 15 is recommended to allow sufficient processing time and help ensure updated digital badges are issued before the end of the year. Subsequent applications will continue to be processed, but approval and digital badge issuance may extend into 2027.

Together, earning and maintaining a professional credential can help safety professionals continue building the knowledge and skills needed to take on greater responsibility throughout their careers.

Training that reflects the work

Professional development is only one part of the equation. The training delivered throughout an organization also needs to keep pace with changing operations, workforce needs and jobsite risks.

Not every training need can be addressed effectively with an existing course. Companies often need content based on specific sites, procedures or hazards, making purposeful content development an important part of workforce training. Effective safety training should translate complex information into material workers can understand, retain and apply while providing consistency across a workforce. Interactive, scenario-based training gives workers opportunities to apply concepts, make decisions and work through realistic situations they may encounter on the job. Testing and knowledge checks can help confirm understanding and identify areas that may need additional reinforcement.

Alliance provides a range of content services to address these training needs. In addition to an extensive library of ready-to-use online Safety Awareness Fundamentals training, courses can be developed around site-specific or company-specific requirements. Existing instructor-led training can also be converted into interactive digital courses, while multiple language options can help provide consistent training for diverse workforces.

The goal is not simply to create more training. It is to create the right training—that reflects how and where people work while making important safety information accessible, relevant and consistent.

Consistency across the workforce

Even as training becomes more customized, standardized training continues to play an important role, particularly for workers who regularly move between facilities and projects.

Basic Orientation Plus® (BOP) has set the standard for safely onboarding the industrial workforce for nearly 30 years, establishing a common foundation of safety information that is recognized at hundreds of participating facilities across the U.S.

Expanding access to standardized training remains important as industry operations and workforce needs continue to grow. In 2026, Alliance expanded BOP access along the Gulf Coast with the opening of a new training center in Nederland, Texas, in January and the expansion of its Sulphur training operations into a larger facility in July.

The Nederland location offers instructor-led BOP on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while the larger Sulphur facility features a 50-seat computer lab and 20-seat classroom, with instructor-led BOP available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. These locations give workers additional opportunities to complete reciprocal BOP training closer to where they live and work.

The expansion adds to the flexibility already available through BOP Reimagined, which offers instructor-led, in-lab and online delivery. Interactive elements help engage learners and reinforce key concepts, with online training available 24/7. In-lab and instructor-led options provide additional support for workers and employers with different scheduling and operational needs.

Third-party oversight helps ensure consistent delivery regardless of where or how the training is completed. Through true reciprocity, participating facilities can recognize the same training, helping reduce unnecessary duplication as workers move between jobsites.

Building workforce readiness at every level

Building a strong safety workforce requires more than any single course, professional credential or training method.

It requires developing the professionals who help lead safety performance, delivering training that reflects the realities of the work and establishing a consistent foundation of safety knowledge across the broader workforce.

Together, these elements create a more comprehensive approach to workforce development—one that can help organizations strengthen safety leadership, improve workforce readiness, reduce unnecessary training duplication, and adapt as their operations and workforce needs evolve.

For more information about Alliance Safety Council’s workforce training and development solutions, visit alliancesafetycouncil.org or cosstraining.org.