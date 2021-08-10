Four factors for building an effective FR PPE program

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

With the lives of your workers in your hands—and a wide range of risks, fabrics and standards to consider—building an FR (Flame Resistant) PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) program might feel like an overwhelming task. Luckily, four key factors can simplify the process to help you build the most effective program for your organization.

Factor 1: Risk Assessment

Before forming a resilience strategy, develop a thorough understanding of what you're up against with a formal risk assessment. The Hierarchy of Risk Controls is a valuable tool that will help guide you through the process—accounting for human error to effectively build a depth of defense.

By identifying the likelihood and severity of all relevant hazards, you can better focus your safety approach and determine what type of PPE program is warranted—a task-based program requiring proper FR clothing for the performance of a specific task, a daily wear program requiring proper FR clothing at all times during work hours as a protective and preventative measure or a combo program using both approaches.

Factor 2: Fabric Decision

With an understanding of the hazards you face, you’re equipped to further explore specific fabrics for your program. PCVV (Protection, Comfort, Value, Versatility) is a helpful acronym for remembering the most critical elements of fabric selection.

Protection

First and foremost, fabric decisions should prioritize the safety of those entrusting you with their lives. Industry standards are a valuable guide to narrow your search and ensure fabrics meet a required baseline level of protection.

However, even if two fabrics meet the same industry consensus standard, their performance can vary widely within an acceptable range. Reviewing scientific test results—like body burn percentages—paints a clearer picture of how fabrics perform beyond minimum requirements. This will reveal which technologies provide the highest level of protection for your specific hazards and environment.

Comfort

No matter what level of protection and performance a fabric has to offer, it can only do its job when worn—and worn properly. Discomfort is a leading reason why workers fail to wear PPE, making the comfort of fabrics a critical component of the selection process. Since comfort is an inherently subjective factor, wear tests are the best way to judge fabrics and develop a consensus on FR uniform options.

When considering heat stress as part of the comfort evaluation, it’s important to note that no single-layer, breathable knit fabric (FR or non-FR) causes heat illness. In fact, light-colored fabrics designed for the environment and potential hazards at hand can be part of the solution by shielding workers from the sun’s radiant heat load.

Value

Given the significance of protection and comfort in a uniform, it’s crucial to research how long these characteristics will last over time before investing. Analyzing attributes like long-term shrinkage, color wash down, abrasion or durability can help you determine a fabric’s performance and longevity. Taking into account your specific workplace needs—like whether durability demands justify investing in higher quality fabric—will help inform what decision will be the most valuable for your organization.

Versatility

Another strategy that can bring the most value to your program is identifying multi-hazard technologies—like high-visibility FR—that can combat more than one risk of the job. Beyond the cost effectiveness of an all-encompassing uniform, these fabrics can be safer and more convenient for workers by protecting them from multiple hazards simultaneously without the need to change for certain tasks.

Factor 3: Garment Decision

After identifying a fabric that best meets your needs, you’re well prepared to begin making a finished-garment decision. Comfort is a major determinant in employees’ willingness to wear a uniform, so it’s essential to find the right-fitting garments with the chosen protective fabric.

Once you’ve narrowed down your search with these specifications, you can weigh the benefits of other aspects like functionality, style appeal, color preference and corporate image compatibility to make your final decision.

Factor 4: Service Provider Decision

When it comes to choosing a service provider for your selected finished garment, the best option relies largely on the structure of your organization. The main service types to consider are full-service rental programs or direct purchase.

A rental program can be a cost-effective approach for organizations with a high turnover rate that need garments for a shorter period of time. They can also be particularly convenient, with unique services like laundry care. However, you may be more limited in product and size choices, so make sure the program has a variety of options well suited for your team.

If the teams you support are spread across a range of geographic locations, or you know you will need certain garments for an extended period of time, direct purchase is a valid option. However, it’s important to also consider other factors—like the time and resources needed to care and maintain your own garments—before making a final decision.

With a myriad of products, information and unique factors to consider, it’s no secret that building a PPE program is a challenge. But with a holistic, science-driven approach—using these four factors as a guide—you can efficiently and effectively make the best decisions for your program.

