Front Cover: Four decades of industry-leading engineering and innovation

With over 40 years of experience, a legacy of excellence has been established in engineering, construction, analyzers and fabrication.

Operating in an expansive 100,000-square-foot facility — comprising a 60,000-square-foot fabrication shop and 40,000-square-foot corporate office — Contech Control Services delivers comprehensive solutions for the chemical, petroleum-processing, midstream, semiconductor and RNG industries.

Engineering excellence

Contech’s engineering division specializes in control systems integration and electrical engineering, offering end-to-end solutions that drive operational efficiency. In control systems, it excels in distributed control system (DCS), safety instrumented systems (SIS) and programmable logic controller (PLC) system implementation, from initial specification through programming and testing. The company’s team develops sophisticated human-machine interfaces and control graphics that optimize operator interaction. Contech implements comprehensive safety and control solutions, including shutdown systems, alarm management protocols and advanced interlock systems.

The company’s expertise extends to specialized applications such as burner management systems, compressor control and machinery monitoring with vibration and proximity analysis.

For complex operations, Contech designs and implements batch control systems, multivariable control solutions and sophisticated data acquisition networks. The team excels in developing detailed operating procedures, managing startup and shutdown planning and executing "hot cutover" procedures that minimize operational disruption. Every system undergoes rigorous factory and site acceptance testing to ensure optimal performance.

The electrical engineering team provides comprehensive power distribution solutions, from substation design to hazardous location implementation. It conducts thorough power system analyses, including fault current studies, protective device coordination and detailed load assessments. Contech’s expertise encompasses power factor optimization, motor starting and reacceleration studies — and advanced applications for both induction and synchronous motors. The team designs and implements sophisticated power infrastructure, including switchgear, transformers and motor control centers, complemented by robust cable tray and underground duct bank systems.

The company’s electrical solutions extend to specialized applications, including resistance and inductive heat tracing, in-depth grounding systems and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) installations. It excels in designing intrinsically safe systems, implementing fiber optic networks and developing security and communication infrastructure. Its hazardous location expertise includes sophisticated purging systems for area classification reduction.

Construction and maintenance: Building reliability

Since the early 1990s, Contech’s construction services have been integral to Gulf Coast operations. It specializes in vast installation services, managing everything from conduit and cable tray systems to complex underground infrastructure, including trenching, duct banks and manholes. Its expertise covers the installation and integration of sophisticated control systems, including DCS/PLC platforms, process analyzer systems and specialized solutions for hazardous environments.

The company installs and maintains critical safety systems including combustible gas detectors, flame detection systems and continuous emissions monitoring equipment. Its capabilities extend to specialized infrastructure such as control buildings, UPS systems and HVAC systems designed for hazardous environments. It provides expert installation of industrial lighting, heat tracing systems and motor control centers, ensuring all components meet rigorous safety and performance standards.

Contech’s maintenance services ensure continuous operational excellence through regular calibration, systematic inspection and proactive system upkeep. It provides specialized I&E turnaround services and plant startup assistance, maintaining everything from basic field instruments to sophisticated analyzer systems. The company’s technicians are skilled in maintaining online devices in operating facilities, ensuring minimal disruption to production processes.

Process analyzer innovation

Contech’s turnkey analyzer solutions combine cutting-edge engineering with practical implementation. The engineering team handles every aspect of analyzer system design, from initial selection and electrical classification to complex calculations for bubble point, dew point and transport lag times. The team designs sophisticated sample transport systems for vapor, liquid and multistream applications, incorporating advanced features such as sample cooling, vaporization and automated validation.

It supports an extensive range of analytical technologies, including gas and liquid chromatographs, infrared and ultraviolet analyzers, mass spectrometers and specialized instruments for measuring parameters such as moisture, density and viscosity. The team’s expertise extends to environmental monitoring systems, including stack particulate monitors and analyzers for NOx, SOx and various hydrocarbons.

Fabrication and testing excellence

Contech’s La Porte, Texas, facility specializes in manufacturing a diverse range of fabricated systems, producing fully tested, field-ready installations for various industrial applications. The product lineup includes remote instrument enclosures for protecting sensitive equipment, PLC/DCS system panels for process control, and motor control center buildings for housing electrical equipment. It also manufactures UL508A certified general purpose and hazardous location panels, along with DCS control panels for airbased control solutions.

All systems undergo thorough testing before installation, ensuring seamless integration with existing infrastructure and optimal performance in the field.

Contech’s specialized services:

Heat tracing systems

Contech delivers complete turnkey electric and steam heat tracing solutions, managing everything from initial site surveys through final commissioning. Its process begins with comprehensive heat loss calculations and power point layouts, progressing through detailed design phases including conduit routing plans and heat tracing isometrics. The company handles controller programming, electrical design optimization and complete system installation, ensuring optimal temperature control across the facility.

Fiber optic solutions

With three decades of fiber optic expertise, Contech provides complete network infrastructure services. Its capabilities span from fusion splicing and connector installation to sophisticated cable management solutions including rack and wall-mount patch panels and fiber distribution hubs. It excels in both underground and aerial installations, offering advanced solutions like Future FLEX® Air-Blown Fiber® technology. Every installation undergoes rigorous optical time-domain reflectometer testing with all-inclusive electronic documentation.

Midstream excellence

Contech’s midstream services encompass pre-engineered solutions and design/build projects, supporting pipeline operations with specialized power distribution, instrument systems and security solutions. It ensures reliable infrastructure through extensive substation and control system implementation, integrating advanced monitoring and safety systems throughout a pipeline network.

Training solutions

Understanding that knowledge drives success, Contech offers advanced analytical training programs tailored to plant technicians and maintenance supervisors. Its curriculum covers essential topics from basic chemistry to advanced analytical techniques, with specialized courses in sample system basics, analyzer technician fundamentals and basic chromatography. The company’s hands-on approach ensures that a client’s team develops practical skills alongside theoretical understanding.

Safety and community commitment

At Contech, safety isn’t just a priority — it’s a core value that shapes every project and interaction. It maintains rigorous safety standards through thorough training, supervision and accountability measures. The company’s commitment extends beyond operations to active community engagement, supporting education and charitable initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the region.

Partner with Contech Control Services to experience the difference that four decades of excellence, comprehensive capabilities and unwavering commitment to quality can make for operational success. From initial design through ongoing maintenance, Contech delivers solutions that drive success and ensure reliability in even the most demanding industrial environments.

For more information, visit contechnet.com, or call (281) 471-8010.