Fixed gas detection for continuous safety

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Workplace air quality strongly hinges on one requirement: the proper assessment of existing or potential atmospheric conditions. Poor air quality containing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other toxic gases can produce both short-term and long-term health effects on personnel, from headache to cancer.

Fixed gas detection equipment implemented in the workplace provides continuous monitoring of atmospheric conditions within various industries, therefore mitigating exposure and ensuring safety.

Falco from ION Science is a fixed VOC detector that continuously detects a wide range of VOCs using patented photoionization detection (PID) technology. Designed with typhoon technology for extreme weather and condensing atmospheres, Falco offers reliability, accuracy, and maximum protection to the end user.

Falco incorporates a multi-colored LED status display and bright status indicator (RED, AMBER and GREEN) that can be seen from a distance of twenty meters in sunlight, ensuring hazards are alerted efficiently. Providing ultimate flexibility and cutting-edge performance, Falco minimizes drift and downtime in the field.

Falco TAC is part of the latest generation of fixed VOC detectors from ION Science that can continuously detect total aromatic compounds (TACs) using patented PID technology. Utilizing the same typhoon technology as Falco, Falco TAC is safeguarded from condensing moisture for added reliability in severe weather conditions. Falco TAC also integrates a multi-colored status indicator that can be seen from a distance in sunlight.

Ex d approved, Falco and Falco TAC incorporate patented Fence Electrode Technology, which removes the effect of airborne humidity and protects from contamination. Both fixed instruments provide trusted results, so the workplace and plant receive on-going protection. Fixed, continuous monitoring ultimately saves both time and money to a business through effective and efficient readings.

No matter which model is utilized by the end user, there is a selectable response factor for varying VOC selection–offering a turnkey, customized solution.

To learn more about the Falco or Falco TAC from ION Science, visit www.ionscience-usa.com or contact our team directly at (877) 864-7710.