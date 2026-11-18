NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

×

Five-S Group adds to their vertical integration of civil construction material services by now offering ready-mix concrete. Five-S has secured all the assets and has a dedicated team with over 150 years of combined experience for the ready-mix concrete division. Five-S President, Andre Smith, emphasizes that the growth strategy the company operates on consistently looks for proactive ways to meet client demands on mega projects. Extending material supply capabilities by providing onsite ready-mix concrete was always a goal for Five-S. A reputation for control, project demands, and tenured professionals on the team prepares Five-S Ready-Mix for a successful start. The company is known to hit the ground running, and "taking the bull by the horns" is a core value for Five-S. Ready-mix concrete services will be no different than other services. Five-S is ready to continue delivering excellence and keeping safety & quality at the center of operations.

Five-S Ready-Mix

Cemco 300 dry batch plants | fully mobile, self-erecting

300 cubic yards per hour rated capacity

Temporary and permanent power configuration

Temperature control

For more information, visit www.fsgrp.com.