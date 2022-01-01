Face new safety and environmental standards in 2022 with ION Science's complete range of trusted gas detection products

Companies begin to face new safety and environmental standards in 2022, specifically the newly proposed methane rule which places strict regulations on oil and gas companies to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

Focusing on new and existing sources releasing methane emissions, companies will notice requirements to possess top technologies and detection methods as well as adapt innovation solutions if one is not currently in place. The technology from existing and innovative sources will protect workers in various oil and gas facilities, the overall job site and communities living near those establishments. This new standard will also expect to reduce VOC emissions by 12 million metric tons and other hazardous air pollutants by 480,000 metric tons.

ION Science has over 30 years of industry experience designing, manufacturing, and supplying PID gas sensors, gas detection instruments, and leak detectors for a wide range of industries and applications. Experts in photoionization detection (PID) technology, we manufacture and supply more PID sensors than any other gas detection manufacturer in the world and can be found within most PID gas detection instruments available today for the detection of methane and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Offering fixed, portable and personal solutions, our technologies and instruments meet the most stringent requirements and help companies better monitor emissions in the oil and gas industry.

Our Falco TAC fixed gas detector, available as diffused and pumped models, has an externally located intrinsically safe sensor for quick and easy servicing without the need for a hot work permit. The diffused model is ideal for detection in areas such as refineries and petrochemical facilities, while our pumped monitor uses a sample line to draw samples and is ideal for use in difficult locations such as underground or in confined spaces.

Models are supplied with a 10.6 eV lamp, allowing the instrument to detect a wide range of VOC gases that can be mounted virtually everywhere. The Falco TAC has 4 detection ranges available, these ranges include 0–10 ppm, 0–50 ppm, 0–1000 ppm, and 0–3000 ppm. Specifically designed for extreme weather, typhoon technology stops condensation forming while maintaining sensor performance to minimize drift and downtime. Dual certification allows Falco to be serviced and calibrated in a hazardous environment without having to remove power. The Falco line of fixed gas detection equipment also offers these two models for the detection of VOC and other hazardous gases.

Portable gas detection should be lightweight and may be designed for a single substance or can be fitted with multiple sensors, increasing company productivity while minimizing downtime and worksite accidents. The Tiger series of handheld gas detectors incorporates ION Science patented PID technology with humidity resistance and anti-contamination design, proven to dramatically extend run time in the field. This series of portable VOC detectors are designed for the rapid and accurate detection of VOCs and other hazardous emissions.

The Tiger LT is a low-cost VOC detector with market-leading accuracy, detecting gases from 0 to 5,000 ppm with a 0.1 ppm minimum sensitivity. Providing the fastest response time on the market of just two seconds, this entry-level instrument has all the essential functions needed for workers to monitor the air quality surrounding them while on the job. The Tiger provides rapid, accurate detection of gases with exceptional resistance to humidity and contamination. Detecting 0 to 20,000 ppm with a 0.001 ppm minimum sensitivity, it has strong resistance to humidity and contamination, is user-friendly and intuitive with long-life rechargeable Li-ion batteries.

ION Science’s Cub series contains three models that provide rapid, accurate detection of methane and other VOC gases with exceptional resistance to humidity and contamination for personal detection. The Cub 11.7eV personal VOC gas monitor has a response time of less than 11 seconds, while the Cub 10.6eV has a fast response time of less than 13 seconds to hazardous gases and vapors.

Both devices are worn within the breathing zone to detect a variety of toxic gases, keeping employees safe within their working environment. This range of personal VOC gas monitors is the world’s smallest and lightest wearable gas detector. When worker exposure exceeds pre-set limits, the instrument’s audible, vibrating and flashing LED alarms alert you to unsafe conditions. Readings are displayed on its bright, back-lit LCD display with selectable data logging time. Meeting ATEX and IECEx certification, this has a battery life of up to 12 hours while featuring the widest detection range of 0 to 5,000 ppm. This personal solution has in-built humidity resistance while measuring 480 selectable compounds and an anti-contamination design for extended field operation. Both models are easy-to-use with minimal maintenance and training.

For more information about fixed, portable and personal solutions exceeding standards to be expected in 2022 or would like to view our other detection solutions, visit our website www.ionscience.com/usa. For additional questions and information, contact us today at +1 (877) 864-7710.