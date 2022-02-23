Extract additional value through your industrial waste processing projects

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Managing wet wastes effectively continues to be an ongoing challenge, leading to increased costs associated with solidifying wet waste at landfills.

Across the country, innovative service providers are proactively helping customers minimize volumes, solidification charges, and inefficiencies within their industrial waste-management programs. Whether managing daily waste streams or event work such as tank cleaning, the industry’s best companies with extensive expertise and resources are implementing streamlined processes to effectively remove and dewater wet waste and reduce costs.

INSIGHTS TO MAXIMIZE RESOURCES FOR INDUSTRIAL WASTE PROCESSING PROJECTS:

A single source service provider eases operational flow

Industrial waste processing projects contain many moving parts. A typical project requires material removal, processing, hauling, and recycling or disposal. Each element of the process has various factors that inevitably affect the approach and execution.

Utilizing multiple service providers, can result in:

Communication challenges: Multiple service providers focused on individual, seemingly independent tasks are challenged with seeing the big picture. Additional workload: Miscommunication can result in stop work actions and missed operational needs. Increased costs over time: Additional time and change orders ultimately affect your bottom line, directly impacting your project budget.

By choosing an experienced, single-source provider, you can expect:

Your provider to ask the right questions upfront, creating accurate quotes from the project’s inception. This will lead to awareness of all restrictions, problems, and needs throughout each step of the process. With a single service provider responsible for and experienced with every step of the process, it will allow you to maintain the project timeline, avoid change orders, and minimize costs. Your provider to resolve difficulties that may arise from any facet of your project, whether it is on-site or at the disposal location, giving you a true “end-to-end” solution for your wet waste. A service provider that manages every aspect of the project can foresee needs and address them before problems arise. Your provider to evaluate your entire waste profile and determine where additional inefficiencies, volume reductions, and opportunities for product recovery may exist. By unifying management under a single source, they are enabled to determine the most cost-effective solution for managing and improving your waste streams, while improving your bottom line.

Find a partner that has a holistic focus on operational efficiencies and is familiar with material, regulatory, and landfill acceptance nuances

Choosing a provider that has extensive knowledge and industry experience is invaluable for customers.

Experience should span:

Project coordination that streamlines processes and minimizes points of contact. Communication should include regular reporting with feedback, enabling you full visibility into the project success. Proactive approaches to mitigate outdated processes and manage outdated equipment. Updated equipment and experience will minimize downtime and ensure value is extracted from each material type. Familiarity with various waste streams and accessibility to diverse waste outlets. As waste streams are always evolving and changing, it will require you to have a team that can adapt and is hands-on in the field with experienced operators. Knowing how best to manage each material type will lead to better quality and dryer solids, resulting in cleaner water returned to the site.

Transparency through reporting will drive opportunities for continuous improvement

Knowing the success of your on-site service provider starts with understanding the full scope of your waste streams and the associated costs. Working with a service provider that invests in technology and resources that provide insightful analytics is pertinent to identifying opportunities for continuous improvement. These programs create positive impacts over time, with direct improvements in operational efficiency, communication and safety. With data and reporting programs working in tandem, customers can view a full spectrum of their waste streams and associated costs. Remote monitoring reduces costs on travel by allowing staff to troubleshoot remotely, while utilizing historical data facilitates reduction or elimination of unscheduled downtime through predictive maintenance.

WM Industrial Waste Services

At WM, the Industrial Waste Services (IWS) team is a single source for smarter on-site solutions, and is backed up by decades of experience and the operational strength of the largest environmental solutions company in North America.

WM programs and services include:

Event Work

Tank Cleaning: WM recently acquired Midwestern Services, LLC., a long-standing tank cleaning service provider in the petrochemical industry, will broaden our ability to provide more extensive end-to-end solutions.

Lagoon & Pond Dredging: WM provides dredging, processing, hauling, and disposal services, while meeting outfall/discharge requirements without taking lagoons and ponds out of service.

Long-Term On-site Processing Services

Design, build and operate: WM works intimately with each customer to design an optimized dewatering process. Evaluating each part of the process from point of generation to disposal solutions is crucial. WM has the experience and manpower to execute the build and operation of both stand-alone processing plants, as well as inside established industrial facilities.

Dewatering and oil recovery: WM handles all types of complex sludge streams, from basic dewatering of biological sludge to processing and recovering valuable resources from oily waste streams in petrochemical, food and protein industries.

Additional Services & Equipment:

Centrifuge and equipment leasing: WM has a fleet of high-G, skid-mounted decanters and dewatering centrifuges. These modern 2-phase and 3-phase centrifuges are also paired with the necessary supporting equipment so running your waste processing operations is less of a hassle.

Repair, maintenance and safety: Experienced technicians will service, repair, maintain, and optimize not only WM’s centrifuge fleet, but many other decanter centrifuge brands. Get your waste processing equipment back online while ensuring all safety protocols are followed.

Process polymer and chemical sales: Maximize your processing power by pairing the right chemical program with the right waste processing equipment.

Let’s Discuss Your Project

To discuss sludge dewatering or industrial waste services, contact WM directly at 888-499-1189 or visit www.wm.com.