Engineered fall protection systems deep dive: Installation, inspection and more

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Falls from height remain one of the leading causes of serious workplace injuries, particularly in industrial, utility, and construction environments. Fall protection has topped OSHA’s list of the most frequently cited workplace standards for fifteen consecutive years.1

In addition to well-known fall protection PPE such as harnesses and personal fall limiters (PFLs), many jobsites and applications require engineered fall protection solutions to enhance worker safety and support compliance. These systems can be complex, often demanding custom options and tailored solutions for the specific structure, task, and user population.

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This deep dive addresses some of the most common questions about these systems.

Q: Can fall protection systems be retrofitted, or are they only installed in new construction?

A: Yes in both cases. Engineered fall protection systems can be installed in both new construction and existing facilities. Retrofitting is fairly common.

Older buildings, substations, rooftops, processing plants, and industrial sites often predate modern fall protection standards, or were not designed with routine work at height in mind. Yet these same facilities require regular access for maintenance, inspection, and upgrades. Retrofitting helps close that gap.

The process typically involves:

Evaluating existing steel, concrete, or structural elements for strength and load paths

Identifying where compliant anchorages or lifeline systems can be attached

Adapting systems to the structure rather than redesigning or demolishing it

When properly engineered, retrofit systems can be designed to meet OSHA, ANSI, and CSA requirements, often without significant structural modification.

New construction, by contrast, offers more flexibility. Designing for fall protection from the start allows project teams to:

Choose optimal anchor locations

Minimize required fall clearances

Achieve cleaner layouts

Reduce long-term lifecycle costs

The most important takeaway is this: building age is not the deciding factor. Engineering is. Whether new or existing, every system should be designed with anticipated weight capacity and impact force, number of users, fall distances, and rescue requirements taken into consideration.

One way to think about an engineered fall protection system is to compare it to a tailored suit. It is built around the specific worker, task, structure, and environment, rather than forcing one-size-fits-all equipment onto a complex problem.

Q: How long does it take to install a new engineered fall protection system?

A: The timeline varies widely depending on system complexity, facility size, site conditions, and approval processes.

Smaller, straightforward systems may move quickly. Multi-area or multi-facility programs take significantly longer, and large capital projects can stretch over many months. In practice, timelines often range from a few weeks to a year or more.

Most projects include the following phases:

Site evaluation and data collection. Field measurements, photographs, drawings, and conversations with site personnel about how work at height is actually being performed. Engineering and design. Engineers develop system layouts, perform load calculations, verify anchor feasibility, and document compliance with applicable standards. Fabrication and kitting. Once designs are approved, components are sourced and, where possible, pre-assembled or kitted to streamline installation. Installation and commissioning. Systems are installed in the field, anchor points torqued and verified, components labeled, and documentation delivered to the end user.

Early planning and clear scope definition can significantly reduce delays and rework.

Q: How often does an engineered fall protection system need to be inspected or recertified?

A: Engineered fall protection systems generally must be inspected annually. This aligns with ANSI/ASSP Z359 requirements2 and most manufacturer recommendations.

Additional inspections should be performed if:

The system has been involved in a fall or impact event

The system or supporting structure has been modified

Environmental exposure such as corrosion, chemicals, extreme heat, or weather may have affected the system’s integrity

For example, with horizontal lifelines from a manufacturer like MSA, the design, installation, inspection, and recertification are handled by companies within an established and trusted Installer Network. These partners confirm the engineering, help ensure the system will perform as designed in a fall event, and carry the liability and insurance that responsibility requires.

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After a fall, system activation, or suspected damage, an Installer Network partner must inspect and recertify the system, evaluating end anchors, cables or rails, energy absorbers, fasteners, labels, and fall clearances. Components subjected to fall arrest forces typically require replacement, and end anchors are evaluated for damage before the system is returned to service. Thorough documentation throughout this process supports compliance and long-term asset management.

Q: What should customers new to engineered fall protection do first?

A: First, start with a hazard assessment. Understand the specific challenges of the jobsite and the application by considering:

Where work at height occurs

How often access is required

What tasks are being performed

Who is performing the work

This information helps drive appropriate system selection.

Next, engage engineering early. A site walk allows qualified personnel to evaluate feasible system types, anchor locations, and rescue requirements before final decisions are locked in. Early engineering involvement reduces surprises and costly rework later.

Define the user profile. The number of users, travel paths, frequency of use, and training level all shape system design. A system intended for multiple users and routine access will not look the same as one designed for infrequent maintenance by minimal personnel.

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Finally, plan for the full lifecycle. Installation is just the beginning. Inspections, recertification, training, and long-term adaptability should be considered from day one. A well-designed engineered system can often remain compliant, easy to use, and maintainable for decades.

Q: What are some of the top engineered fall protection solutions from MSA?

A: Working with the right manufacturer and partner is an important consideration when choosing an engineered fall protection system. MSA’s industry-leading solutions meet the quality and durability standards of even the harshest environments. Top solutions include:

Vertical Ladder Lifeline Kits : Available in multiple lengths for different ladder heights, Vertical Ladder Lifeline Kits allow for hands-free movement up and down the entire height of the fixed ladder, eliminating the need to disconnect and find new tie-off points while ascending or descending.

: Available in multiple lengths for different ladder heights, Vertical Ladder Lifeline Kits allow for hands-free movement up and down the entire height of the fixed ladder, eliminating the need to disconnect and find new tie-off points while ascending or descending. Constant Force® Post Horizonal Lifeline Systems : Permanently fixed to any roofing type providing an end-to-end solution for all types of maintenance while working at height, these systems are versatile and can be mounted in many ways onto industry-leading roof types. The patented starwheel technology Transfasteners® allow users to walk freely along the entire rooftop lifeline system. Every single point of the system absorbs energy via the patented Constant Force® technology in the event of a fall.

Permanently fixed to any roofing type providing an end-to-end solution for all types of maintenance while working at height, these systems are versatile and can be mounted in many ways onto industry-leading roof types. The patented starwheel technology Transfasteners® allow users to walk freely along the entire rooftop lifeline system. Every single point of the system absorbs energy via the patented Constant Force® technology in the event of a fall. WinGrip® Vacuum Anchor: While the WinGrip Vacuum Anchor system has earned its reputation in aircraft manufacturing and maintenance — attaching securely to fuselages, stabilizers, and wings whether inside the hangar or out on the apron — its usefulness extends well beyond the flight line. Any smooth, non-porous surface that will not accept a traditional drilled anchor becomes a candidate for WinGrip, making it a trusted fall protection solution across general industry, oil and gas, utilities, and construction. Quick to install and simple to operate, it brings reliable, portable anchorage to the environments that value flexibility most.

Explore MSA engineered fall protection systems.