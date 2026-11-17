Enbridge has appointed Michele Harradence president and CEO, effective January 1, 2027, succeeding Greg Ebel, who will retire December 31.

Expand Michele Harradence

Harradence currently serves as executive vice president and president of gas distribution and storage, bringing extensive leadership experience across North American energy infrastructure.

Lisa Leland has also joined Enbridge as director of business development for power, storage & offshore, where she will focus on advancing commercial opportunities, strengthening industry partnerships and supporting growing energy demand.