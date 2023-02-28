The economic and environmental value of new technology in an ever increasing environmentally friendly industry.

ECO Hydroflow - Save Water, Eliminate scale and biofouling

What is ECO HydroFlow and Hydropath Technology

ECO HydroFlow technology works on all types of pipe material without the need for any cutting or plumbing, which is ideal for retrofit. These units utilize a unique technology to transmit an electromagnetic field along the pipe and into the water. This causes calcium to form clusters which act as a starting point for crystallization. When water is heated, the limescale forms as fine powder in suspension, which will then be washed away by the flow, not attaching to piping and equipment ECO HydroFlow Units are nonintrusive and do not change the chemical composition of the fluid in the plumbing system.

The signal will travel throughout the plumbing network, upstream and downstream, thus protecting the entire system.

By deploying ECO HydroFlow’s products and services, companies are accessing environmental solutions consistent with ever-increasing GREEN sustainability goals

THE ECO HydroFLOW Effect:

ECO HydroFlow offers state-of-the-art, advanced water conditioning sales and services that improve equipment efficiencies and long-term asset life while significantly reducing operating expenses. Other competitive water conditioning technologies fall short of ECO HydroFlow’s solutions. ECO HydroFlow Units, with unparalleled water conditioning technology, will dramatically reduce the costs associated with water use.

Benefits:

Blowdown Reduced by up to 85%

Chemical usage reduced by up to 75%

Maintenance reduced by 50%

Equipment life increased by up to 50%

Energy consumptions reduced by up to 10%

Easy install- ZERO piping modifications needed.

60-90 day FREE trial available

ECO HydroFlow Units can be installed on any pipe material from 1” to 108” outer diameter

Case Study Briefs:

- Caesar’s Superdome:

Customer’s 8,750 ton cooling system was dealing with scaling, over usage of chemicals, and significant blow down causing wasted water and additional cost for waste water disposal

Installed a 32” unit at zero upfront cost to the customer, only a monthly service agreement at a fraction of the savings that are realized by the customer.

Estimated 1,683,000 gallons of water per month in savings

Estimated $4,200 savings in monthly chemical usage

Estimated $16,100 in additional monthly energy savings

Total Estimated Monthly Savings $ 40,226.82

- Combined Cycle Power Plant- Great Lakes, USA

Customer was actively searching for a way to reduce chemical usage and combat scale and biofilm as well as mitigating corrosion in their system.

Installed 72” ECO Hydroflow Unit- currently the largest installed unit in North America.

200million gallons of water saved per year compared to the previous year without HydroFlow.

Increased cycles of concentration of 3.0-6.0

Reduced blowdown by 60%

75.5% reduction in scale and corrosion inhibitor chemicals.

Annual savings estimate of $350,000.00

- Houston Manufacturing Site:

Customer was dealing with significant scale and biofouling in their 7100 ton cooling system. They experienced a significant waste of water and chemicals keeping scale and bio fouling to a minimum.

Installed a 24” and a 30” unit at no up front cost to the customer.

Over 7,500,000 gallons of water saved annually

Nearly $300,000 saved annually from reduced water consumption

$100,000 saved per year in chemical reduction

91% cooling water use efficiency increase

10-year savings outlook of $1.8Million

Conclusion:

In this uncertain economic environment where every cent matters, the value of an ECO HydroFLOW unit for your facility is undeniable. Free 60-90 day free trial is available to you to see just how much you could be saving right now! Easy installation, zero up front cost, immediate OPEX savings, and good for the environment. See how your facility can take advantage of this now!