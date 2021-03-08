Dual beam UV portable Mercury Vapor Indicator (MVI)

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Mercury was widely used in a host of industrial and domestic products and processes before its toxicity was discovered – from batteries and auto switches to CRTs and dishwashers. For years, it was an essential additive in paints, cosmetics, pesticides, and rubber flooring. Even though its toxic properties are much better understood today, it remains an important chemical in a host of manufacturing processes and used or emitted in significant quantities in the likes of power generation and dental care. Properly contained and controlled, mercury can be used safely. At locations where mercury has been used are demolished or refurbished, though, it can become a health and safety threat. Mercury can be safely contained for decades and still have the risk of being released.

Exposure to levels of mercury beyond its standard can permanently damage the brain and kidneys; in severe cases, exposure can be fatal. Ensuring facilities are safe to operate in without health risks is a top priority. Safety can become compromised with any repurposed land (or with new or refurbished buildings), as well when occupying buildings with an emphasis on needing mercury contamination monitoring. Traditional technologies, though, have their limitations.

While cold vapor atomic absorption is excellent at detecting sub-ppb concentrations of mercury, it is far too sensitive for use in industrial premises and will over-range, making it impossible to pinpoint mercury sources. Gold film mercury vapor instruments offer a much wider range but are quickly saturated, and then have to be regenerated away from the contaminated area before they can be used again. Many instruments also require frequent calibration when high levels of mercury vapor are detected. An effective solution is available, however, in the form of the ION Science’s MVI portable mercury detector.

Fast and accurate, MVI gives a real-time response and is ready to detect instantly. Possessing UV absorption technology for dependable mercury vapor detection, this portable device does not need to saturate or regenerate between readings, unlike traditional fold film detection methods, eliminating instrument downtime. Its simple, one-handed operation design makes it an ideal survey unit for rapid and accurate mercury detection.

MVI is an affordable solution that provides continuous readings and offers two detection ranges: 0.1 to 199 and 1 to 1999 micrograms/cubic meter. This instrument also utilizes a high-performance pump for fast indication and recovery, while featuring an audible alarm and large digital display to clearly indicate levels of mercury present. The alarm itself is factory pre-set to 20 micrograms/cubic meter and has an overall response time of 3 seconds.

The instrument is highly accurate due to its dual beam ultraviolet absorption module and is designed to withstand harsh environments to provide ultimate protection. The temperature range for this portable device is 50°F to 122°F and weighs 6 pounds and 10 ounces. Dimensions for comparison are 145x295x80 mm. MVI is powered by NiMH batteries and lasts up to 5½ hours from a full charge. The repeatability for this instrument is 35 % FSD at 1 μg/m3. Minimal training is required for this inexpensive solution for mercury detection. A few of the applications utilizing this device include manufacturing, mining, petroleum, refining, bioremediation, and more.

To learn more about MVI from ION Science, visit our website at www.ionscience.com/usa or speak to a sales representative directly at (877) 864-7710.