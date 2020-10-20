Are you keeping your workers safe at every step?

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In many industrial environments like refineries, chemical plants and storage facilities, workers need to be highly aware of exposure to toxic or combustible gases and vapors or a lack of oxygen.

That’s why portable gas detectors and analyzers are essential – so they can detect, measure, monitor and react to any gases in the immediate area around them.

If you need to protect your workers from the carcinogenic effects of benzene, don’t settle for a gas detector that measures only benzene. Stretch your dollar and choose the Dräger X-am® 8000. This personal gas detector simultaneously measures up to 7 toxic/flammable gases (including benzene), as well as vapors and oxygen, either in pump or diffusion mode.

For benzene-specific measurements, the X-am 8000 can be used with a PID (pre-tube). The advantage? You only need one measuring device for this application – which significantly reduces the costs of purchasing, maintaining and transporting devices. The use of pre-tubes is supported by the X-am 8000 wizard, a built-in assistant that guides you through each process step by step. The X-am 8000 also has built-in assistants (wizards) for clearance measurements and leak detection.

As the only 7-gas instrument sold by a major manufacturer, the X-am 8000 is the most flexible unit on the market for measuring benzene – which helps future-proof your investment.

Compare multi-gas detectors at Product Comparison. Dräger offers both single- and multi-gas mobile gas monitors that reliably detect a wide range of gases. All of our portable gas detectors and software are designed to make compliance and asset management as intuitive as possible, so you can implement a complete product solution that helps ensure safety at all times.

