Downstream USA 2021 Exhibition registration launch – Getting the Industry Back to Business

In just six weeks the world’s number one meeting of downstream decision makers returns to Houston, Downstream USA 2021 (Oct 12-15, Virtual ǀ Oct 21-22, Houston).

The industry’s most influential figures of the producer community will unite to share exclusive insight and network with leading solution providers to get downstream back to business. Over the course of two weeks, they will reconnect in a series of virtual conference sessions and discussions, in-person deep-dive workshops and walk the 150+ booth strong, in-person exhibition at the NRG Center.

“After a year away, the exhibition will be the Gulf Coast petrochemical, refining, chemical and LNG industry’s first chance to reconnect, reflect and get back to the business development we know and love for the first time since the pandemic began,” said Bridget Robinson, project director at Reuters Events, the team behind the event.

Between October 21-22, more than 3,000 physical attendees will walk the 150+ booth exhibition floor being hosted alongside exclusive producer lead workshops that will delve into key challenges across downstream OPEX and CAPEX planning and execution.

The exhibition will attract downstream producer decision makers looking to explore the latest innovations, technologies and solutions born out of challenges they experienced this past year.

“Against the backdrop of COVID-19, there has never been such an imperative for the industry to safely unite, network and explore the latest solutions, innovations and technologies securing much needed ROI,” said Robinson.

Downstream producers will also be able to go one-on-one with those building innovations transforming the way they work, get hands on with the latest tools and technologies, and create lasting partnerships with leading solution providers.

“To ensure the highest level of safety, onsite capacity will be restricted to 3,000 per day,” added Robinson. “It is completely free to walk the exhibition floor, however, registration is mandatory and limited. Passes are being snapped up quickly so we recommend those planning on attending register as soon as possible.”

More details can be found on the event website.