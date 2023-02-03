NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

With a focus on providing customers with the highest quality product, regularly reinvesting in new equipment to improve production accuracy, as well as adding new fabrication capacity, creates an environment in which teams are even more efficient.

Customers see efficiency spike upward with up-to-date tech and facilities

Woven Metal Products (WMP), a premier fabrication facility outside Houston, recently debuted its reimagined 125,000 square foot facility, featuring more automated equipment, as well as an expanded office space. WMP, which has been providing the highest quality and most precise fabrication for decades, has set its team up to even better deliver on its service record with the updates.

As part of the update, WMP added several new pieces of equipment to its range of machinery, including some of the newest technology in robotic welding. Its new robotic welding arm maximizes team members’ time. The welding arm arc-on time is significantly longer, with no hood to take off and on, or reposition. This technology complements WMP’s team of professional welders, who are tasked with the most intricate welding projects for customers.

Also new to the line-up of tools is an additional computer numerical control (CNC) laser and press brake, which enables more throughput and increased accuracy while reducing manual labor.

Customers see efficiency spike upward with up-to-date tech and facilities

“We have a strong commitment to research and development with the latest technological advancements in our field, and our remodeled space and new equipment is a big part of that commitment,” said Russell Hillenburg, president of WMP. “We’re proud to be a solutions provider and partner for our customers around the globe, executing custom fabrication jobs and manufacturing new designs and innovations for reactor and tower internals.”

The new technology adds to WMP’s existing array of CNC machines, which include several punch presses, a laser, waterjet and plasma cutters, perforation machinery, saws and more — all of which allow for more automation and extremely accurate end products.

The more than 50 year-old company fabricates products for a variety of industries, but primarily the energy and petrochemical industries. However, they also perform custom fabrication, perforation and more for needed process internals, filtration and separation processes, architectural projects and other applications.

Customers see efficiency spike upward with up-to-date tech and facilities

WMP’s CNC team is trained to program and run multiple machines for maximum productivity 24 hours a day, seven days a week when needed for tight deadlines on large orders. Combined with the robotic welders and handling robots, which can lift heavy metal sheets for repetitious cutting, the shop team can automate processes for mass — but also provides intricate, precise fabrication.

This addition of the latest equipment combined with updates to the workspace allows WMP team members to produce the majority of projects in-house, resulting in faster turnaround times for industries that count on speed to get them back online as quickly as possible.

Other features of the remodeled work area include several team member-centric elements for WMP’s 100+ employees, including a dedicated breakroom, updated bathroom facilities and improved air filtration and circulation throughout the shop environment. Additionally, newly constructed office areas bring the production, quality control and drafting teams together inside the shop, allowing for more real-time collaboration among these teams and their fabrication colleagues on the shop floor.

Reach out to the team at Woven Metal Products today to get your process internals or fabrication project started. Contact them online at wovenmetal.com, by email at sales@wovenmetal.com or call 281-331-4466.