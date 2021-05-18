Case study: Creating efficiencies for a successful turnaround season

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list)

Turnarounds can present several unexpected challenges, so it’s important to utilize first-rate products and services to ensure their success. Learn how Dräger’s cost-effective solutions helped one customer implement process improvements to address specific turnaround challenges.

Dräger’s technologically advanced portfolio of rental products and onsite services can help clients reduce risk, lower long-term costs, and safely accelerate completion of shutdowns, turnarounds, or similar large-scale projects.

One of Dräger’s clients, a world-class manufacturer of industrial and specialty chemicals, partnered with Dräger after experiencing several challenges with safety rental equipment and onsite services support. The client’s corporate occupational safety lead, responsible for several of its facilities within the U.S., provided insight on its previous struggles during turnarounds (TARs) and how Dräger has significantly contributed to the success of their TARs since utilizing Dräger’s rental services.

The Client’s Challenges

The client typically experienced several challenges during its TAR activities. One of the main issues was that the chemical manufacturer was consistently losing equipment and had no way to keep track of the devices. Equipment tracking was inefficient and utilization reports were unavailable. This resulted in increased costs due to expensive fees to replace equipment.

The chemical manufacturer endured these and other challenges before making the switch to Dräger’s Rental and Safety Services. Dräger’s portfolio of rental services and solutions are designed to meet customized safety needs and ultimately optimize processes within the oil and gas and chemical industries.

The Solution: Dräger’s Rental and Safety Services

Dräger leverages global experience and innovative research and design to create custom safety and product management solutions capable of reducing downtime, creating efficiencies and simplifying training.

To resolve their challenges with lost equipment, Drager’s rental software management system was implemented and supported by their onsite safety support team. Every transaction was registered and documented in Dräger’s proprietary software to manage and control equipment and consumables, giving the customer the ability to view real-time stock availability and comprehensive reporting to track utilization and ultimately, elimination of lost equipment.

The customer now has a long-term rental and service agreement on multiple Dräger products including portable gas detection, respiratory protection and breathing air supply devices, recently adding Dräger’s new X-pid® multi-gas measurement devices to their fleet. ​​The Dräger X-pid® 8500 allows selective measurement for monitoring specific compounds. Pre-defined target compounds can be accurately measured in seconds. The selective PID gas measurement device is ideal for users who frequently test for hazardous toxic substances. Benzene, butadiene and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are carcinogenic even in the smallest concentrations.

The device is a streamlined version of gas chromatography analyses conducted in the laboratory. But it builds on that as the user now can easily take the analysis to the field where intrinsic safety certifications may be required, saving time and operational costs.

Since implementing Dräger’s rental solutions into its daily and TAR activities, the client has been able to resolve many of their previous challenges.

“The key difference between Dräger and its competitor, by far, is Dräger’s exceptional customer service. Also, Dräger’s pricing and billing services are streamlined and accurate,” said the client’s corporate occupational safety lead. “Dräger provides an innovative tracking system, so we no longer experience any issues with losing products. We are very pleased with the quality of Dräger products. They continue to operate without any issue or hiccups.”

“It was important for our company to be able to better manage our TAR season and save on costs. Dräger’s rental services allowed us to accomplish this and also provided tremendous customer service. Dräger’s rental software program was timely and accurate, leading us to a successful TAR for spring 2019,” said the client’s corporate occupational safety lead. “We are very optimistic about our future TAR seasons and relationship with Dräger.”

For more information regarding Dräger’s Rental and Safety Services, please go to www.ShutdownRental.com.