Continuous monitoring PPE for the petrochemical industry

Businesses can evidence carbon neutrality and improved employee welfare thanks to the fastest and most accurate PID ever from ION Science.

Across global downstream gas operations, workers require products designed and proven to help keep them safe while ensuring that companies meet the legislative requirements. Petrochemical operations also require diverse systems that may include combinations of fixed, portable, and/or personal instruments to suit a variety of environmental conditions.

Thanks to ION Science, pioneers in gas sensing technology for over 30 years, there are multiple solutions proven to maintain safety for workers. With patented photoionization detection (PID) technology implemented in the design of instruments, ION Science is helping companies reduce daily exposure risks occupational hygienists and technicians can encounter while operating in the petrochemical industry.

Personal VOC Gas Monitors

ION Science’s latest development, the Cub 11.7 eV personal solution, provides superior protection against harmful VOCs while delivering on key areas such as lifespan, reliability and compliance.

Offering a new level of enhanced, reliable protection against VOCs as well as other chemicals and substances found in petrochemical operations, the new 11.7eV Cub personal solution is the first of its kind and promises to be a game-changer for protection against exposure. The Cub 11.7eV personal device is the latest addition to ION Science’s range of gas and leak detection products.

The Cub 11.7 offers all the features a user would expect and require, including: resistance to humidity and moisture, operational in temperatures from 32-131 degrees, and intrinsically safe even in explosive environments. Its lightweight design, at only 3.9 ounces, makes it comfortable to wear and doesn’t impede movement or work. With a response time of less than eleven seconds, this device alarms users to hazardous conditions quickly to enact safety procedures in a timely manner.

For workers who may be moving between areas or facilities regularly, which is very common in oil and gas operations, the Cub 11.7eV is a data-locking device, meaning it is possible to only record exposure in specific areas. This keeps data clean and uninterrupted so that a true picture can be understood before corrective action is taken. The Cub 11.7eV continuously logs data in real-time, giving a clear view of the extent to which a worker is exposed. This kind of data recording provides beneficial insight to help address issues with processes and reduces the risk of exposure. Data is downloaded via a USB docking station and uploaded using a piece of bespoke PC software, creating clear visuals like graphs for measuring VOC exposure.

ATEX and IECEx certified, the device has an extremely wide gas detection range of 0.5 to 5,000ppm and has unrivaled sensitivity down to ppb levels. It can measure up to 480 selectable compounds while featuring anti-contamination and humidity resistance for extended field operation. Its 12-hour battery life also ensures the device can operate for the full duration of the worker’s shift. A large LCD screen provides workers with clear and accurate readings that can be understood, regardless of the difficult climatic conditions being faced. The Cub is also easy to service and features a two-year warranty when the device is registered online.

ION Science’s Cub 11.7eV ensures that regulations and safety requirements are followed, however, the instrument is recommended to be used alongside a portable gas detector featuring a toxic and exposure alarm for more significant employee safety coverage. The Tiger from ION Science is the most advanced handheld VOC detector on the market with the widest measurement range–accurately detecting over 480 VOCs and toxic compounds down to ultra-low ppb levels up to 20,000 ppm.

Portable VOC Gas Monitors

ION Science’s Tiger series features the fastest response time of just two seconds and is as quick to clear down. Its internal gas table contains over 700 response factors. The instrument is designed for ultimate safety and alerting the appropriate personnel of potential hazards; alarms include a flashing LED and 95 dBA at 12-inch audible sounder with a selectable vibrating alarm. Ready to use on start-up, the detector requires no complex setup procedures via a PC to perform basic functions. Its simple-to-use software features require minimal user training. Additionally, Tiger can be connected directly to a PC via a USB, providing rapid data download capabilities (120,000 points including date and time).

The Tiger offers a simple, one-handed operation for easy detection, with its rugged design and protective, removable rubber boot that can withstand harsh environmental conditions. It also boasts a large, clear back-lit display with a large illuminated keypad, allowing easy viewing in any light condition. An integrated torch is designed for directing the instrument’s probe into dimly lit areas. The instrument has also been designed for the safe replacement of batteries in hazardous environments. Long-life, rechargeable Li-ion batteries give up to 24 hours of continual use, with fast battery charging allowing the instrument to be fully charged in 6.5 hours. 8 hours of use can be achieved from 1.5 hours charge.

In addition to meeting ATEX, IECEx, UL and CSA standards, Tiger incorporates ION Science patented PID technology integrated with Fence Electrode technology, paired with humidity resistance and anti-contamination design, proven to extend run time in the field. The instrument is fully upgradeable, allowing lower-cost instruments to be purchased with the option of adding functionality, if needed, without having to return it to the factory for modification.

Trusted Experts in PID Technology

ION Science has decades of industry experience designing, manufacturing and supplying PID gas sensors, gas detection instruments, and leak detectors for a wide range of industries and applications; the company manufactures and supplies more PID sensors than any other gas detection manufacturer in the world. These sensors can be found within most PID gas detection instruments available today for the detection of VOCs.

Our range of detectors meet rigorous requirements and standards set to ensure worker and site safety. To learn more information about ION Science’s gas and leak detection instruments, view our website at https://ionscience.com/usa/gas-and-leak-detectors/ or contact us directly at +1 (877) 864-7710.