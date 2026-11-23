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On an oil and gas site, one machine is often part of a much bigger operation.

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Production runs around the clock, with drilling, fracking and production activities involving multiple contractors, crews and pieces of equipment. The work can take place in hot, dirty and remote locations, sometimes hours from the nearest service facility. And because one phase of work often leads into the next, an equipment issue can affect more than a single task.

These conditions help explain why durability, reliability and uptime carry so much weight in the oil and gas industry.

But keeping access equipment, like telehandlers and boom lifts, productive in these environments isn't simply about choosing a tough machine. It means matching the equipment to the work, selecting capabilities that provide value on the job and considering how the machine will be maintained and supported throughout its time on site.

That makes equipment selection less about having more and more about having what the application requires.

Telehandlers

JLG® and SkyTrak® telehandlers primarily address material handling needs. Depending on the operation, they may be used to transport pipe and heavy materials, position equipment or support construction and maintenance activities. That makes lift capacity, reach, durability and the ability to configure the machine for different loads important considerations.

Attachments extend that versatility. Pipe grapples are particularly relevant in oil and gas because they're designed to handle multiple pipes or a larger single pipe. Depending on the task, forks, buckets, truss booms and other attachments can further adapt a JLG or SkyTrak telehandler to the work being performed.

From adding additional work lights, seatbelt engagement and operator presence systems, backup cameras and sensing equipment to environment-specific solutions like cold weather kits, optional telehandler accessories can help equip a JLG or SkyTrak machine for the unique challenges of oil and gas applications.

Boom lifts

JLG boom lifts solve a different access challenge. Across refineries, drilling sites and processing facilities, crews may need to reach elevated pipes, valves, structural steel and other difficult-to-access areas for inspection, maintenance and repair. Here, considerations such as working height, outreach, platform capacity and the ability to carry the people, tools and materials needed for the task can influence equipment selection.

Accessories can also make the platform better suited to the work. Pipe racks provide a convenient way to carry tubing or conduit, while the JLG mid-rail deck can provide additional access height for tight, hard-to-reach areas. For welding applications, JLG SkyWelder® provides fully integrated welding capability directly at the platform. JLG SkyPower® further expands job site versatility by providing onboard power for lights, grinders, drills and other small tools, helping create a productive workstation at height.

The environment itself should also factor into the decision. JLG Hostile Environment Kits, for example, are designed for dusty applications such as oil fields, using protective wipers on the boom and bellows on exposed cylinders to help keep abrasive particles away from polished surfaces and seals.

Because these machines can take a beating on oil and gas job sites, platforms often come back damaged. With the JLG rapid replaceable platform allows rental companies to change out damaged platforms in 15-20 minutes, compared to several hours with the previous design. That’s a big deal

The right equipment helps crews work efficiently

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This is where rugged utility is meaningful. It isn't simply about choosing the toughest machine or the one with the fewest features. It's about selecting equipment that can stand up to the conditions and then configuring it around what crews actually need to accomplish.

For one application, that may mean a telehandler paired with a pipe grapple. For another, it may be a boom lift equipped to support welding or carry materials at height. The right answer depends on the work.

Operator and service considerations belong in that decision, too. Oil and gas workers may move between contractors and job sites, making familiar, intuitive operation valuable. Routine maintenance also needs to be practical, particularly when equipment is operating far from a shop or service facility.

Taken together, rugged utility becomes a selection philosophy: Choose equipment for the conditions, match its capabilities to the task and equip it with the tools that help crews perform the work efficiently.

Learn more about JLG equipment and solutions for the oil and gas industry at www.jlg.com/en/industries/oil-gas.