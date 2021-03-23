Facilitate, unify tracking of equipment costs, waste-streams, regulatory compliance

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list)

Excel is not a database. Unfortunately, all too often companies need to resort to random excel spreadsheets and files to store and manage mission-critical data and functions. Often these files are siloed in their respective departments to manage specific business processes. Not only is this difficult to manage it makes gaining insight and information almost impossible.

Given this, Mobile Mini Tank + Pump has developed a software solution, MM Envirotrack, specifically designed to help manage rental equipment, waste streams and regulatory compliance. MM Envirotrack™ provides a single source of truth relating to all your rental equipment, resources and waste stream data. Using this data, customers can gain valuable insights by having everything visible in a single interface with data provided real-time to their customers.

MM Envirotrack consists of software developed for both desktop and mobile environments used in conjunction with hardware such as barcode scanners and GPS modules installed on Mobile Mini’s rental fleet. The software was developed with ease of use in mind and utilizes an intuitive, modern user interface requiring little training to adopt. In addition, direct and secure access to Business Objects reporting is available.

Developing this solution took years of work from a multirole committee with experience ranging from industrial sales, operations, compliance, finance and information technology, as well as comments and feedback from external customers. The intent was to bring all aspects of equipment asset management, resource management and waste stream compliance challenges into one brain trust and to develop a solution that addressed many pain points those departments faced daily.

MM Envirotrack’s signature feature deals with waste stream tracking.

MM Envirotrack’s software provides centralized control and reporting of a plant’s waste stream regulatory compliance efforts. Through this tool, managers can use a single interface to automate inspection or sampling scheduling daily or weekly based on the type of equipment. Additionally, waste stream managers can pull up real-time reporting to ensure all required inspections have taken place. Handwritten sample plans can also be automated, helping increase accuracy and reduce resampling. A central repository of files helps archive requests in a single place. Finally, required documentation can be exported to PDF for easy digital transfer internally, to sampling labs or to relevant government compliance agencies.

MM Envirotrack provides solutions to many different industries and for many different applications. For example, for downstream applications, MM Envirotrack provides tools to help with turnaround management and execution.

Mistakes or inefficiencies during turnarounds can be costly. MM Envirotrack, when used in conjunction with Mobile Mini’s extensive fleet of rental tanks, boxes and pumps, can provide cost tracking on a daily basis to turnaround managers by providing a real-time list of equipment utilization and GPS-determined position, driver KPIs (including hours worked) and other labor costs. Not only can this information be used during current turnarounds to coordinate labor and resources it can also be archived easily to help with forecasting costs for subsequent turnarounds.

Managing resources and delivery scheduling also has never been easier.

MM Envirotrack also provides real-time data for equipment delivery, ensuring on-time and problem-free delivery for all of Mobile Mini’s rental equipment. Through this, Mobile Mini has been able to drastically reduce handwritten paperwork which in turn has improved billing accuracy for customers that have used the system.

Mobile Mini provides rental tanks (including steel frac and poly tanks), rental pumps (diesel and electric), and roll off box rentals, in addition to sales and services. Mobile Mini has helped customers in a wide range of different applications from wastewater treatment solutions in various plants, environmental remediation for municipal and government work, to flowback / produced water treatment in oil and gas exploration applications. For more information, visit the website.