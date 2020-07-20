The next generation in cementitious passive fire protection

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

If you are familiar with petrochemical fireproofing, then you know the Pyrocrete® brand and product line from Carboline. Pyrocrete is synonymous with quality Pyrocrete 341.

Pyrocrete 341 showing true thermal performance when subject to the highly erosive forces of jet fire.

It offers the Petrochemical industry three major features in one premier product, “3 for 1”. In one single product, you can expect excellent durability, enhanced application properties and the most extensive certification in the industry.

1. Pyrocrete 341 meets the rigorous exposures of hydrocarbon fire, jet fire, and cryogenic spill protection, with zero erosion factors. This combination offers facility owners and engineering construction firms a simplified, single product solution to meet all Passive Fire Protection (PFP) key performance design criteria for long term asset protection. Pyrocrete 341 has been tested to meet major hydrocarbon related Specification requirements including UL 1709 5th edition Hydrocarbon, ISO 22899-1:2007 (E) Jet Fire, ISO 20088-1 cryogenic resistance, NFPA 290 torch fire and hose stream testing (extended to 2.5 hours) and a simulated 4-bar overblast explosion.

2. The higher film build and faster cure of Pyrocrete 341 will result in significant time and labor savings for any project. It is easy to apply by spray application or by trowel. The mixed material sprays at lower pumping pressures, which reduces pump maintenance. Its creamy texture allows the applicators to apply more material per coat with a trowel. Pyrocrete 341 is a high build material, which means that most hourly rating thicknesses can be applied in a single lift.

3. Pyrocrete 341 will provide facility owners and engineering construction firms with a robust PFP solution. The very fast cure to ship time increases shop throughput and decreases time required for shop applied product to reach the job site. Pyrocrete 341 rapidly develops strength and provides maximum durability for onsite or offsite applications. Pyrocrete 341 provides ultimate durability and delivers true performance in a single, premier product.

Worksite hazards can cause significant damage to coated beams; here is an example of how this type of damage is no match for Pyrocrete 341. Can't say the same of other products on the market.

At Carboline we believe there is always a solution. We practice this belief from our customer support to our products. We built the Pyrocrete name around this belief. Pyrocrete materials are heavy duty, exterior grade Portland cement based products suitable for shop or field application. The high durability and resilience of Pyrocrete lends itself to be an ideal material for shop application with minimal damage during handling and shipping to the project site. Pyrocrete shop application methods have been validated by over 35 years of successful off-site installations and the most rigorous fire and dynamic physical property tests in the industry.

For more information, visit www.carboline.com or call (314) 644-1000.