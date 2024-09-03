A case study for industry project collaboration

A Houston-based bending company and Smith Tank & Steel, a Gonzales, Louisiana-based API storage tank construction and repair company, have an ongoing collaboration that sets a golden example of quality and reliability in the industry.

Bendco Houston Pipe Benders (HPB) offers a vast array of bending solutions through the machinery and knowledge gained from over 64 years in business. It’s known for consistently meeting stringent specifications on demanding timelines.

Smith Tank & Steel, founded in 1997, stands as a testament to family-owned and operated success. The company has grown over the past 27 years into a nationwide contractor, consistently setting the standard for excellence in the industry. Today, Smith Tank & Steel boasts a workforce of approximately 580 employees, with over 45 field crews deployed across the country.

Bendco HPB emerged as a key link in Smith Tank & Steel’s supply chain in 2010. Bendco HPB’s services, including rolling piping for tank foam systems, angle rolling for top angle sections on storage tanks and rolling ASME piping for half-coil vessels, have been indispensable for Smith Tank & Steel.

Here’s what the company had to say about working with Bendco HPB. "Smith Tank & Steel praises Bendco HPB for its responsiveness and reliability, highlighting it as the best in the business when it comes to rolling materials. This strong partnership underscores the commitment to quality and precision that defines Smith Tank & Steel’s operations." — Joe Painter, VP, Smith Tank & Steel

Expand Completed storage tanks

Smith Tank & Steel is the optimal choice for API storage tank needs, while Bendco HPB’s decades of reliability make it the go-to for bending solutions. The companies’ combined strengths ensure top-tier results and make them trusted partners for any project.

Bendco HPB’s process:

• The process begins with the estimation team, who are dedicated to providing unparalleled service by being available to receive calls and inquiries 24/7/365.

• Bendco HPB brings extensive expertise in bending, allowing it to ask the right questions to ensure customers receive products tailored to their specific requirements.

• The process culminates in the shop, where practical expertise and diligent effort come together to produce precise bends.

For more information, visit bendco.com or call (713) 473-1557.