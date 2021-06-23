Calculating total cost of ownership to optimize fleet strategy

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Acquiring the right equipment and materials – plus keeping them operational – can be costly and time-consuming. After all, one of the most significant capital expenses for a project is the equipment. In addition to running efficient plant operations, plant managers are responsible for steadying equipment costs and generating a return on investment, neither of which are easy tasks.

Calculating the total cost of ownership (TCO) will help balance the equation.

Understanding the actual cost for each piece of equipment or asset is essential to making strategic, data-driven fleet decisions that positively impact the bottom line. These decisions include which brands to purchase, whether to buy new or used, and of course, when to replace a fleet.

Some plant managers operate under various assumptions. Visibility into TCO can confirm assumptions or help managers recognize other cost-saving opportunities. Those data-driven insights can support teams in making better, more informed decisions on the CAPEX budget and if/where the savings could be invested elsewhere in the business.

TCO becomes much more complex when you start to pick it apart, mainly because it includes maintenance and operation costs which can vary by use and environment. Determining the actual costs requires historical data – usually at least six to nine months. Without those numbers, the exercise becomes guesswork rather than math.

Tech-enabled guidance

In addition to historical data, digital tools like cloud-based fleet management software and equipment telematics can provide even more in-depth insights. Most modern fleet management solutions give some visibility into the costs associated with owning, operating and maintaining a specific asset.

The equation

To calculate TCO, begin by adding up:

• The purchase price, including taxes

• The cost of insurance and extended warranties

• The cost of transporting the equipment from jobsite to jobsite

• Maintenance and repair costs, including parts, supplies and labor

• Fuel and oil costs

• Storage costs

• Interest on financing

• Depreciation

Ongoing expenses, such as insurance, maintenance and fuel may need to be approximated, but keep in mind the number of years the plant intends to own the asset, then multiply the projected annual costs by that number.

Finally, subtract any expected revenue from the sale of the unit at the end of its planned life cycle. That final number is your TCO.

That annual TCO is not constant but should help guide future fleet decisions, including when to bring in additional support. Maintenance and management costs of owned fleet and site vehicles can add up quickly but may be a smart strategic decision based on the other factors involved, especially when it comes to labor costs.

Total Cost of Ownership is a good exercise, but understanding the true profit value of an asset also requires utilization data. Higher utilization means a lower cost per hour of use. The more the machine is used, the more profit it's generating. However, those units that sit idle for longer periods might be good candidates for evaluation.

To add even more math to the strategy, look at the annualized TCO compared to the cost of renting that same unit for the number of days or weeks per year of anticipated use. Even if the asset has a lower hourly usage, it still may be a good machine to own if that particular unit is used almost daily.

Lean on TCO as an important piece of data to help drive more value and productivity at the plant. When combined with utilization, it is critical to developing an impactful and cost-effective fleet strategy.

