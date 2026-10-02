Building for real life since 1901: Reintroducing Bishopric Industries

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For more than 125 years, industrial manufacturers have relied on equipment built to withstand demanding processes, challenging environments and the realities of everyday operation.

Today, that legacy enters a new chapter — Enerfab Process Solutions is now Bishopric Industries.

The new name presents more than a change in identity. It represents a renewed focus on the experience, capabilities and craftsmanship that have defined the business for generations — and a commitment to carry that expertise forward as industry needs continue to evolve.

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A name with history:

The story of Bishopric Industries dates back to 1901, when the company began serving industrial customers with products such as sealants and lacquers — among its early innovations was a patented brewer’s pitch used to line barrels.

Over the decades, the business evolved alongside American industry, expanding its manufacturing capabilities and developing expertise in increasingly complex process equipment.

That evolution continues today. At Bishopric Industries, the company brings more than a century of manufacturing experience to the fabrication of process tanks, ASME Section VIII Division 1 and 2 pressure vessels, critical process equipment for some of the world’s most demanding industries, including chemical and petrochemical processing, O&G and refining, agriscience and fertilizer, food and beverage, mining and metals, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, data centers and more.

More than a new name:

The new name creates a platform for the business's next generation while preserving the expertise and relationships built over 125 years.

Customers continue to work with experienced teams who understand the realities of industrial fabrications — from material procurement and welding requirements to complex geometries, demanding specifications, transportation logistics and field installation.

Safety is fundamental to that work.

Whether fabrication takes place in one of Bishopric Industries’ manufacturing facilities or work is performed in the field, a strong safety culture is essential to protecting employees, customers, contractors and the communities where projects are carried out. Safe planning and execution are integrated into the way projects are approached, not treated as an afterthought.

Built for standard & specialized applications:

Industrial equipment doesn’t always need to be highly specialized — and Bishopric Industries is equipped to support the full range of customer requirements.

Its capabilities include the fabrication of standard vessels and tanks as well as highly engineered and specialized equipment, enabling customers to work with one experienced partner, whether their project calls for a conventional vessel or a complex custom solution.

The company’s capabilities include:

ASME Section VIII Division 1 & 2 Pressure Vessels

Standard Vessels & Process Tanks

High-Alloy & Corrosion-Resistant Vessels

Half-Pipe Jacketed Vessels

Fermentation Vessels

Columns & Towers

Evaporators & Crystallizers

Industrial Storage Tanks

Tubular Reactors & Heat Exchangers

Thermal Energy Storage & Data Center Tanks

Process Modules

Custom Process Equipment

Field-Optimized Fabrication Solutions

Bishopric Industries also provides specialized finishing capabilities, including mechanical polishing and electropolishing, for applications where surface finish, cleanliness and material performance are important considerations.

The breadth of these capabilities enables Bishopric Industries to support customers across a wide range of process requirements, regardless of complexity.

Experience with specialty materials:

Material selection can be one of the most consequential decisions in process equipment fabrication. Complex process conditions may require high-performance alloys designed for elevated temperatures and highly corrosive environments. Aggressive chemistries may demand corrosion-resistant materials and specialized fabrication techniques. Large-scale equipment can introduce transportation and installation challenges. Tight project schedules may require creative approaches to fabrication sequencing, material procurement and logistics.

Bishopric Industries has experience in fabricating equipment from a broad range of materials, including stainless steels, duplex and super duplex, nickel alloys, clad combinations and other specialty materials.

That experience extends beyond simply working with the material itself. Fabrication processes, welding procedures, heat input, forming, fit-up, inspection, surface finishing and quality control all become important considerations when working with specialty alloys.

For customers managing demanding process applications, that combination of material knowledge and fabrication experience helps address requirements from the initial design through final fabrication and delivery.

From shop to field:

Bishopric Industries’ capabilities don’t stop after the vessel leaves the shop. Fieldwork introduces an entirely different set of challenges — from constructing new field-erected equipment to modifying existing equipment within an operating plant.

Bishopric Industries provides Field Optimized Solutions for projects that require experienced teams to work safely and effectively in real-world conditions, including:

New field-erected equipment, including ASME and API applications

Existing equipment modifications

Complex and restricted access installations

Projects where site conditions require specialized planning and execution

These environments demand more than fabrication expertise. They require careful planning, coordination, safety management and the ability to adapt when field conditions don’t align with the assumptions made during planning.

Rapid response — A capability and a mindset:

Industrial projects don’t always happen according to plan. A critical piece of equipment may require an accelerated replacement. An unexpected field condition can affect a project schedule. An operating facility may need a solution on a timeline that doesn’t leave room for traditional approaches.

Bishopric Industries brings a Rapid Response mindset to these situations. That means mobilizing the right resources, coordinating engineering, procurement and manufacturing simultaneously and finding practical paths forward when time matters most.

In one example, Bishopric Industries responded to a customer’s need for a large refining tower by using its Cincinnati and Natchez facilities simultaneously to fabricate different sections of the equipment. By leveraging multiple manufacturing locations, the company accelerated fabrication while maintaining the quality and coordination required for the project.

Rapid Response isn’t simply a service offering. It is an approach to solving problems when customers need solutions quickly.

Built to move:

Large process equipment doesn’t just have to be fabricated; it must arrive at your facility or job site for commissioning.

Bishopric Industries’ fabrication facilities in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Natchez, Mississippi, provide customers with access to complementary fabrication resources and the capacity to support projects requiring significant scale and quantity.

The Natchez facility's location on the Port of Natchez also provides important logistical advantages for large equipment, including direct access to barge transportation. This can be particularly valuable for oversized or heavy equipment that requires specialized transportation from the fabrication facility to the jobsite.

For large, heavy or complex equipment, transportation can be a significant part of project planning. Considering transportation and logistics early can help customers identify practical fabrication and delivery strategies before production begins.

Not just a vendor…a partner:

Industrial manufacturing continues to change. New production facilities are being developed. Existing plants are being modernized. Energy-intensive operations are looking for greater efficiency. Data centers are creating new demand for thermal energy storage. Chemical and refining operations continue to manage increasingly complex process and material requirements.

Bishopric Industries is positioned to support those changing requirements with the same fundamental approach that has guided the business for generations: understand the application, develop the right solution, fabricate it safely and precisely and deliver the equipment built for longevity.

The company’s capabilities span standard vessels and tanks through complex engineered equipment, providing customers with a partner capable of supporting both everyday needs and challenging applications. The name may be new, but the experience behind it is not.

The next chapter:

Bishopric Industries represents the next chapter of a business that has been building for real life since 1901.

For customers, that means continued access to experienced personnel, specialized fabrication capabilities, field expertise and a partner prepared to meet challenging process equipment requirements.

For the industry, it reintroduces a name that reflects where the company is going while honoring where it came from.

Enerfab Process Solutions is now Bishopric Industries.

Same heritage. Deep expertise. Broader capabilities. A new chapter.

For more information, visit www.bishopricind.com.