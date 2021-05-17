Bring more value to every stage of the project lifecycle

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list)

Lining up the right resources in the right place at the right time is the key to success on any construction project. It is especially critical for projects in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and related energy markets. These projects require close coordination and collaboration between project partners throughout the project lifecycle.

One way contractors and owners can improve project outcomes is to engage with an experienced, turnkey civil contractor at the outset. The insights that civil contractors bring to the table can build a foundation for better results throughout the project. The reasons why are straightforward: civil contractors can provide an added measure of protection against unanticipated costs, schedule creep, safety risks, and field-generated change orders.

Preconstruction: Improving feasibility and constructability

Industrial construction projects are complex and capital-intensive with no margin for error, delay, or budget overruns. Civil contractors can mitigate risk from the start by assisting with conceptual design, constructability assistance, scheduling, budgeting, and site facilities and use.

Because of their focus on underground utilities, deep foundations, formwork, and design, civil contractors provide a unique perspective on constructability and sequencing. Architects, engineers, and contractors can lean on this expertise to identify conflicts between structures and building systems during the planning stage, when redesigns and value engineering are easier and less costly to complete. Along similar lines, civil contractors can help ensure the schedule reflects the best, most cost-effective, and most efficient order of operations on the jobsite.

In addition, civil contractors can assist project teams with developing accurate budgets by providing real-time insights into material costs and availability. This is especially valuable right now, as widespread materials shortages and skyrocketing costs challenge jobsites across the country. In this case, civil contractors can propose alternate materials or construction methods to curb costs and keep the project on schedule.

Perhaps one of the most overlooked benefits is the creation of smarter plans for site facilities and use. Civil contractors can provide the crucial look-ahead required for ensuring site conditions and facility placement support long-term construction operations. For example, muddy jobsites slow productivity and create hazards for equipment and crew alike. By combining civil, structural, and geotechnical expertise, civil contractors can plan and execute upfront grading, compaction, base preparation, and site drainage to create safer and more productive working conditions. This level of collaboration benefits all disciplines on site, including mechanical, electrical, and soft crafts.

Construction: Driving the schedule for on-time, on-budget completion

Technically complex projects require a dedicated focus on safety, schedule, quality, and productivity. Engaging a turnkey civil contractor to help develop a plan around execution will support success after the project breaks ground.

As construction gets underway, retaining a civil contractor on site will provide for faster, more informed, and more collaborative solutions when questions or issues arise in the field. Working with a contractor that offers a full scope of capabilities, such as deep foundations, will allow for value engineering on piles. A partner that can design and fabricate formwork in house will further drive the schedule by bringing greater efficiency to the project. Above all, at this stage the ability to be both responsive and creative is key to smoothing out wrinkles and keeping all trades on task.

Operations and maintenance: Getting more value from the structure

After the project has been closed and the owner has accepted the facility, the operations and maintenance (O&M) phase begins. During this stage, the owner’s operations team focuses on optimizing, maintaining, and, eventually, recommissioning equipment as well as electrical and mechanical infrastructure.

Owners that want to get more value from their facilities also need to add structural performance and maintenance to their O&M routines. Over time, chemicals and weathering can take a toll on concrete structures. Regular maintenance and restoration will prevent everyday deterioration and fatigue from becoming costly deficiencies and dangerous structural risks.

Concrete repair, restoration, and renovation is a specialized field. Engaging from the start with a civil contractor that offers these capabilities will provide owners with a long-term partner that has a deep understanding of their facility’s needs. This, in turn, will lead to targeted restoration and repair solutions that are efficient, cost-effective, and long-lasting.

Finding the right partner

Finding the right partner starts by ensuring the civil contractor has the capabilities, proven experience, and safety record to deliver on the scope of project. Financial backing and bench strength are also key factors to consider. Project success will be determined in part by the company’s ability to adequately staff the project team and financially support ongoing operations.

Expertise in the market is also essential. Industrial facilities must meet a laundry list of local, state, and federal codes and regulations. A turnkey civil contractor that is up to date on code requirements will provide an invaluable check on compliance from design to construction and beyond.

And finally, don’t overlook the values and approach of potential partners. Projects run more smoothly and successfully when all project partners are committed to collaboration, to creating safe conditions for all, and to meeting the project’s overarching goals. Ultimately, the key to achieving more value at every stage of the project is to work with partners who place a shared premium on delivering high-quality work on time and on budget.

For more information, visit www.bakergci.com, call (225) 465-5500 or email ArvelL@BakerGCI.com.