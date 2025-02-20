Breaking Free: How Orbital’s Wireless Deadman System is revolutionizing sandblasting

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In the world of industrial abrasive blasting, where efficiency and safety are critical, one innovation is changing the game entirely: the Orbital Wireless Deadman System (WDS) available now at Allredi.

For decades, professionals in the field have been tethered to cumbersome and often problematic wired deadman control systems. But now, Allredi is offering a revolutionary alternative, alleviating operators from the frustrations of frayed, snagged, or broken cables while simultaneously enhancing safety and productivity.

The problem with cables

Sandblasting is a demanding job. The equipment is heavy, the environments are harsh, and time is always of the essence. Traditional electric deadman systems, essential for controlling blasting operations, rely on cables that are prone to snagging, damage, and wear. A damaged cable not only halts operations but also poses safety risks, as a short circuit could lead to accidental activation or failure of the system.

Operators often find themselves spending valuable time setting up or replacing broken deadman cables. Repairs are costly, and the downtime can quickly accumulate, affecting project timelines and profitability. The challenges of maintaining a functional wired system in such tough conditions made the need for a better solution abundantly clear.

Enter the Wireless Deadman System

Allredi recognized these challenges and took a step forward by partnering with Orbital Sandblasting and their Wireless Deadman System. Designed with the needs of sandblasting professionals in mind, the WDS offers a transformative solution that eliminates the limitations of traditional wired systems.

Freedom and flexibility

The WDS provides a 1,000-foot range, allowing operators to move freely across expansive work areas without the constraints of remote control cable. This freedom not only improves efficiency and flexibility on the job site, but provides limitless functionality and an opportunity for blasting contractors to scale up their operations with ease. The WDS supports up to 25 blasters working wirelessly at once.

Ease of setup

Installing the WDS is as simple as it gets. The system installs in under one minute and pairs effortlessly with guaranteed 1-to-1 communication between the paired Deadman Transmitter and Blast Pot Receiver. Simply power, pair, and test. With a 24-hour battery life, operators can focus on their work without worrying about recharging or downtime. This seamless integration into existing blast pot remote control systems facilitates the transition to wireless without the need for extensive modifications or additional costs.

Enhanced safety

Safety is non-negotiable in sandblasting, and the WDS addresses this with enhanced reliability. By eliminating cables, the risk of electrical shorts due to damaged wires is completely removed. Moreover, the system’s wireless redundancy adds an extra layer of protection, ensuring uninterrupted operation on the worksite.

Watch the wireless deadman in action and experience its efficiency firsthand.

Transforming the worksite

The impact of the WDS extends far beyond convenience. By reducing downtime caused by cable repairs and improving operational efficiency, blasting professionals can see significant cost savings over time. Moreover, the ability to scale operations with multiple wireless units enables larger projects to be completed faster and more effectively.

For workers, the safety benefits cannot be overstated. Pinched/frayed wires can inadvertently activate a blast pot causing serious injury. Going wireless eliminates this risk and adds redundancy to your deadman.

The Allredi commitment

Allredi’s collaboration with Orbital to bring the WDS to market is a testament to their understanding of the industry’s pain points and their commitment to addressing them. By prioritizing safety, efficiency, and user experience, Allredi has set a new standard for sandblasting equipment.

Real-world success

Since its launch, the WDS has garnered praise from operators and blasting contractors alike. The system’s durability and ease of use have made it a favorite among abrasive blasting professionals, and its safety features provide peace of mind on every job.

Take, for example, a sandblasting company tasked with cleaning the surface of a massive industrial storage tank. Previously, such a project would involve a multiple cables stretched across the site, creating hazards and complicating movement. With the WDS, operators can navigate the site more freely, completing the job faster and with fewer risks.

The future of sandblasting

The introduction of the Orbital Wireless Deadman System marks a significant milestone in the evolution of sandblasting technology. As more businesses adopt this innovative solution, the surface prep industry is positioned to become safer, and more efficient on every job.

By breaking free from cables, sandblasting professionals can embrace a new era of freedom, safety, and efficiency.

Ready to make the switch?

If you’re ready to experience the benefits of wireless blasting, Allredi is here to help. Their team is committed to providing the tools and technical support you need to succeed. With the WDS, the days of snagged cables and unnecessary downtime are over. Contact Allredi today to learn more and take the first step toward a smarter, safer worksite.

View the brochure