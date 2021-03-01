How to capitalize on your blast resistant space safely & comfortably

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

How do you maximize your usable blast resistant space? Do you arrange your interior for increased efficiency? Maybe you stack your units to maximize your square footage in a small footprint. It’s important that you are able to get the most out of the space you have.

We think about the way you will use your space long before the delivery truck shows up at your site. We envision what your employees will need, what can make their jobs easier and how they will move in the space. Satellite Shelters Blast Resistant Modules (BRMs) are built with you in mind. Through constant analysis and improvements, we’re providing solutions before you even know there is a need. Your company is top of mind in our unwavering pursuit of safe and functional space. From the placement of electrical outlets that run the length of each side wall, to our adherence to API’s Standard RP-753 Guidelines, we design with you in mind.

The safety of your staff is our main priority. To protect your staff and equipment, all BRMs from Satellite Shelters are built to withstand blasts up to 8psi and 200msec in duration. No matter what blast zone your unit will be in, you can be confident that your staff is protected inside of your Satellite BRM. While your safety is our primary concern, we recognize that the practicality of the space you occupy is also important when planning for and designing your building.

Satellite Shelters has studied the way those in the industry use blast resistant modules on site and we continue to find ways to maximize your usable space. That’s why all entry/exit doors on standard Satellite BRMs are located on end walls. Positioning doors on the end walls helps to maximize your usable interior space. This means that you’re able to capitalize on more square footage along the side walls for tables, cubicles, desks or anything else you need to complete your space. In a time when additional square footage may be in high demand, every little bit helps. The open floor plan of our BRMs also feature 3 support columns on units double wide and larger. By utilizing three support columns, in comparison to other standard units on the market that feature four, you get a higher level of flexibility without sacrificing safety.

It’s the small things that can make the biggest difference. The Blast Resistant Modules that you get from Satellite Shelters feature a number of small details meant to make your space both functional and pleasant for your staff.

Your blast resistant modules from Satellite will feature a bright white interior giving your units a fresh, open look. Since BRMs do not include windows, white paint helps to brighten your space and add some cheer. Bright safety lights are installed above the entrances of each unit to illuminate the doorway. These safety lights make it easier for workers to see where they are stepping no matter the time of day or weather conditions. A 4-ton HVAC unit keeps your building occupants comfortable no matter what climate they’re in or what time of year it is. The programmable thermostat in each unit regulates the internal temperature for the comfort and convenience of your staff.

We are vigilant in providing you the best blast resistant space in the industry. Our concern for your safety, comfort and the flexibility of your space is translated through thoughtful additions to your standard blast resistant modules. And our rigorous pursuit of safety is for the benefit of you and your staff.

Don’t work with a provider who is just out to sell another building. Be more than a customer number or dollar sign in the eyes of a big corporation. Work with local experts that know your name, anticipate your needs and want the best solution for your safety. If you’re in need of blast resistant space in your plant or refinery, contact Satellite Shelters today. Our local experts are happy to provide space solutions that go above and beyond just the need for square footage. Visit us online at www.satelliteco.com, to learn more about our blast resistant modules and Request A Free Quote.