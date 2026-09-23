Beyond boilers: Expanding SCR applications across industrial combustion systems

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For decades, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology has helped industrial facilities achieve significant reductions in nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions across boilers, turbines, heaters, and other combustion systems. Nationwide Boiler's SCR experience began with package boiler applications, but as emissions challenges have expanded across industrial operations, so too have the opportunities to apply proven SCR technology.

Today, industrial facilities are increasingly evaluating emissions-control strategies across a broader range of combustion equipment. Gas turbines, HRSG-equipped turbine systems, fired heaters, reciprocating engines, and emerging onsite power generation systems often face the same pressure to reduce emissions while maintaining reliability, efficiency, and operational flexibility.

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Meeting these requirements involves more than simply installing an SCR system. Existing plant layouts, operating temperatures, available space, fuel variations, operating profiles, and equipment configurations can all influence project success. As a result, facilities need emissions-control solutions that are not only proven, but also adaptable to the unique requirements of each application.

Applying proven SCR technology across multiple combustion sources

Nationwide Boiler's CataStak™ SCR technology was originally developed to provide ultra-low NOx emissions for package boiler applications. Over time, the company's experience delivering emissions-control solutions across a variety of industries demonstrated that the same proven technology could be effectively applied to other combustion systems. Depending on the application and operating conditions, SCR systems can achieve NOx emissions levels below 2.5 ppmvd.

While the fundamental purpose of an SCR system remains the same, reducing NOx emissions through catalyst-based reactions and reagent injection, the engineering requirements can vary significantly from one application to another. Factors such as exhaust temperature, flow characteristics, space constraints, operating profiles, and maintenance accessibility all influence system design.

As facilities pursue emissions reductions throughout their operations, the need for flexible SCR solutions remains a constant.

Gas turbines: Achieving low emissions while maintaining efficiency

Gas turbines are widely utilized throughout industrial facilities, refineries, chemical plants, and power generation operations. As emissions requirements become increasingly stringent, operators are often challenged to reduce NOx emissions while maintaining reliability and operating efficiency.

Nationwide Boiler has applied its SCR expertise to gas turbine applications, supporting both new installations and retrofit projects. Depending on the project requirements, SCR systems can provide a practical path to ultra-low NOx performance while minimizing operational complexity through automated controls and reliable system operation.

For facilities pursuing both emissions reductions and efficiency improvements, SCR technology can be integrated into combined-cycle configurations that utilize a heat recovery steam generator (HRSG). By recovering additional heat from the turbine exhaust stream, facilities can improve overall system efficiency while simultaneously reducing emissions, strengthening the overall return on investment.

Addressing emissions challenges in fired heaters

Although SCR technology is well suited for fired heater applications, retrofit projects often require a detailed evaluation of existing equipment and operating conditions. Many heaters have been operating for decades, and actual performance characteristics may differ significantly from original design specifications.

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For facilities facing increasingly stringent emissions requirements, SCR technology can provide a practical path to compliance while extending the useful life of existing assets. Careful evaluation of operating conditions and performance objectives helps ensure the system is designed to meet both environmental and operational goals.

Optimizing SCR performance in HRSG applications

Heat recovery steam generators play a critical role in many cogeneration and combined-cycle systems by converting waste heat from gas turbine exhaust into useful steam. Because HRSGs operate as part of a larger integrated process, applying SCR technology requires a thorough understanding of the relationship between the turbine, exhaust stream, heat recovery equipment, and emissions-control system.

Temperature management is often one of the most important design considerations. As heat is recovered throughout the system, exhaust temperatures can vary significantly, influencing catalyst selection and SCR placement. Available space, maintenance accessibility, allowable pressure drop, and overall plant integration must also be evaluated to ensure emissions goals are achieved without negatively impacting system performance.

Supporting the growth of onsite power generation

The rapid growth of data centers is driving increased interest in onsite power generation, including natural gas-fired turbines and reciprocating engines. As developers work to secure reliable power while meeting permitting and emissions requirements, SCR technology is becoming an increasingly important tool for achieving ultra-low NOx performance in these mission-critical applications.

Engineering around real-world constraints

Successful SCR projects require careful evaluation of operating conditions, process requirements, space limitations, and performance objectives. Whether the application involves a package boiler, gas turbine, fired heater, HRSG, or onsite power generation system, successful implementation depends on understanding how the SCR system interacts with the broader combustion process.

Physical layout and available space are often among the most critical design considerations. Depending on project requirements, CataStak SCR systems can be configured in either horizontal or vertical arrangements to accommodate existing equipment layouts, maintenance access requirements, and constructability constraints. This flexibility allows emissions-control solutions to be adapted across a wide range of combustion systems while minimizing impacts to ongoing operations.

Expanding the role of SCR technology

As emissions regulations continue to evolve, facilities are increasingly challenged to reduce NOx emissions across a variety of combustion systems while maximizing the value of existing infrastructure. Whether applied to package boilers, gas turbines, fired heaters, HRSGs, or onsite power generation, successful SCR projects depend on matching proven technology to the specific requirements of the application.

By combining application-specific engineering with emissions performance that can achieve sub-2.5 ppmvd NOx, industrial operators can meet environmental objectives, improve long-term asset performance, and position their facilities for future compliance requirements.

For more information about proven SCR technology, emissions compliance strategies, and Nationwide’s CataStak™ NOx reduction systems, visit www.nationwideboiler.com/environmental-solutions.