BEST chemical resistant lining on the market, and here’s why…

Plasite® 4550 HT is the newest addition to the Plasite family of tank linings. Plasite 4550 HT is a robust, reinforced, plural component applied epoxy novolac designed for efficient, trouble-free application.

This high-performance tank lining was created with the applicator in mind, increasing the probability of a quality installation. Plasite 4550 HT provides excellent application properties at surprisingly low pressures. This ease of application results in a smooth, uniform film from 12 mils to 40 mils in a single coat. The superior finish of the Plasite 4550 HT is less susceptible to attack, providing an extended maximum service life compared to other linings.

As most painting contractors know, there are typically “trade-offs” with coating properties. Typically, if a lining has a long recoat window, it usually cures slowly extending the return to service time. Plasite 4550 HT has a rapid return to service AND allows for a long recoat window. This combination of features is not normal. The lack of amine blush simplifies holiday testing, spot repairs, and unnecessary delays. Blush resistance is a distinct feature, particularly when applying in cold conditions known to cause amine blush. 4550 HT continues to cure as low as 20°F (-7°C), extending the painting season into the cold winter months.

The robust chemical resistance of Plasite 4550 HT makes the lining an excellent selection for a variety of services, eliminating the need to specify multiple coatings for the same project or facility, simplifying specifications, and developing contractor familiarity. The cost of relining crude oil tanks has outpaced inflation dramatically over the years. Since we can only expect future relining costs to grow, lining durability is critical now more than ever. These relining costs of petrochemical tanks demand linings that work and protect for years.

Typically applied as a one-coat lining, Plasite 4550 HT is fully compatible with the primer Phenoline Tank Shield FP. This two-coat system is suitable for most service conditions and ideal for heavily pitted tanks. This two-coat system provides even more durability, especially in less than desirable situations.

These features make Plasite 4550 HT a truly unique coating. Excellent application properties result in higher quality lining installations. Smooth finish, wide acceptable thickness range, curing in cold conditions and a long recoat/touch-up period all contribute to scheduling flexibility, quicker return to service user-friendly, and trouble-free applications.

