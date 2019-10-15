ASTM standard rainwear protects workers in flash fire accident

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Workers in oil refineries, chemical plants, the natural gas industry and other industries that involve flammable materials need access to flame-resistant rainwear. An ASTM International standard, ASTM F2733, “Specification for Flame Resistant Rainwear for Protection Against Flame Hazards”, provides minimum requirements for flame-resistant (FR) rainwear to be used by workers who are exposed to industrial flash fires and other petrochemical fire hazards. The existing ASTM F1891 Standard Specification for Arc and Flame Resistant Rainwear which applies to FR rainwear used for electric arc flash hazards did not adequately cover rainwear designed for industrial flash fire hazards. FR rainwear materials that provided a high level of protection for arc flash hazards did not perform equally well for flash fire hazards. In addition, the NFPA 2112 Standard on Flame-Resistant Garments for Protection of Industrial Personnel Against Flash Fire which specifies the requirements for typical FR clothing, e.g. shirts, pants and coveralls used for industrial flash fire hazards were not applicable for FR rainwear due to the different types of material used in the manufacture of FR rainwear. Consequently, there was a standards gap for FR rainwear used for flash fire and other similar flame hazards so the F2733 standard was developed to fill this gap.

Of course, the F2733 standard requires that flame-resistant rainwear material protect the wearer from rain, but the FR rainwear must also provide a specified protection level when tested in a laboratory flash fire exposure as shown in Figures 1 and 2. The predicted body injury in a controlled laboratory flash fire exposure cannot exceed 40% of the total instrumented manikin body area. This level was selected to provide a high level of survivability for workers exposed in an industrial flash fire accident. The FR rainwear seams and closures must also be tested in a controlled laboratory flash fire exposure in a separate procedure. For workers in the age group from 40 to 49, 86% would be expected to survive with a 40% Body Surface Area Burn (BSAB), but for the age group from 50 to 59 only 74% would be expected to survive a 40% BSAB. If more protective FR rainwear is selected so that the predicted burn injury is reduced to 25% BSAB, over 90% of all age groups from 20 to 59 would be expected to survive.

The F2377 Specification lists a total eleven test method standards that are used to evaluate and specify a wide range of performance parameters for FR rainwear and rainwear materials including predicted burn injury in a flash fire exposure, flammability, waterproofness, water vapor transmission, material strength, stiffness at cold temperatures, and laundry shrinkage.

Workers in the industries that will use ASTM F2733 often need to work outdoors during weather conditions involving heavy rain so they have a need for flame-resistant rainwear that provides the appropriate protection against rain as well as their workplace hazards. It is expected that some rainwear that meets the requirements of F2733 will also provide protection against hot liquid splash and steam hazards when tested to the Canadian standard CGSB 155.20-2017 Workwear for protection against hydrocarbon flash fire and optionally steam and hot fluids. Flame resistant rainwear that meets ASTM F2733 can also be tested to ASTM F1891 Standard Specification for Arc and Flame Resistant Rainwear and ASTM F903-18 Standard Test Method for Resistance of Materials Used in Protective Clothing to Penetration by Liquids which can then be referred to as “Multi-Hazard” garments.

