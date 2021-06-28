Are you preparing for the next natural disaster?

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Preparing for a hurricane or cleaning up after a disaster comes with an array of immediate challenges. Protecting your people from further damage and loss is always the top concern. Naturally our minds focus on food, shelter, and water resources. Losing power, running water, and other utilities quickly puts a strain on public sanitation. However, proper sanitation practices are often overlooked during disaster recovery efforts.

When a natural disaster strikes, the last thing anyone should worry about is sanitation and access to clean water. In wake of these types of tragedies, essential necessities like portable toilets, showers and hand washing stations are a major part of relief and public health efforts. Just like the general public, the industrial sector faces these same challenges when a catastrophe hits.

There are several reasons why providing portable sanitation and temporary site solutions is so critical. First, you want to provide your people with comfort. They are under a tremendous amount of stress and oftentimes have lost most of their belongings. Providing a restroom, hot shower or a place to wash their hands brings back a sense of normalcy to their daily lives. Second, portable sanitation creates cleanliness. Typically, natural disasters leave areas unsanitary without access to power or clean water. Portable sanitation can help eliminate these issues and decrease the risk of water-borne illnesses.

Organizing a relief effort is a huge responsibility. You do not have to shoulder the burden alone. Partner with United Site Services. Our subject matter experts will review your risks by analyzing your sanitation system and water sources. A comprehensive response plan is then designed, reviewed and finalized with your input. The next time a disaster strikes, you and your site will be ready.

With the largest fleet of sanitation equipment in the U.S., we have the ability to flex resources across our network. Our professional, trained staff is able to deploy your essential equipment safely and rapidly with decades of experience providing turnkey site services. Lean on the experts to prepare and respond to natural disasters: United Site Services.

For more information or to request a quote, please visit www.UnitedSiteServices.com/BIC.